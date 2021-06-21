Roanoke's $307 million budget includes money to pay police better

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials plan to channel some of that money into compensation.

The Roanoke Police Department current employs 217 sworn officers, but there are 38 vacancies and 13 additional sworn jobs called overhires, designed to keep the agency at full staffing when people leave or go on extended leave, also vacant.

“So, we are at the moment 51 officers below where we would prefer the staffing level to be,” Cowell said in an email Monday.

Vacant positions increased earlier this year resulting in a need to reassign some specialized officers to patrol, Cowell has said.

To respond, Roanoke plans what he called the most substantial investment in public safety compensation in memory affecting police, the sheriff’s office and Roanoke-Fire EMS. The new budget sets in motion a multi-year plan that includes a stepped pay program and advances personnel to the step indicated by tenure. Cowell has predicted the department’s efforts “should with time help stabilize the issue, which is being experienced through the region and much of the nation,” according to an earlier budget report.

The budget also includes a 3% raise for all other city employees.

As a follow-on to the budgeting process, Roanoke plans to hold a public hearing June 30 at 11:30 a.m. — the location was not immediately available — on how to spend a multimillion-dollar grant for pandemic recovery. The federal grant, which is separate from the money budgeted Monday, is expected to total $64.6 million. Council members could begin to decide how to spend it in September.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.