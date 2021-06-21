Roanoke's $307 million budget includes money to pay police better

City officials hope to reduce vacancies in the Roanoke Police Department by raising law enforcement pay.
The decision was one of several priorities to be paid for with a $307.6 million budget adopted Monday for 2021-22. Officials said the blueprint adopted by the City Council makes strategic investments in education, human services, infrastructure and the economy starting July 1.
“Over $300 million in taxpayer money is going back into the community for the delivery of services and the development of many of those assets in the community that we all depend upon for our quality life,” City Manager Bob Cowell said. In addition, the budget "starts us down the path of recovery" from the pandemic, he said.
Here are the major expense categories to which most of the $307.6 million will go: education, 28.5%; safety, 23.3%, human services, 13.2%, infrastructure, 9.2%, livability, 6.3% and government systems, 6.2%.
The city plans to derive about 45% of the money through general property taxes, 25% through other taxes, 25% from the state and federal government and about 6% from charges for services.
The tax rate will remain $1.22 for every $100 of assessed property value. Despite freezing the tax rate, the city anticipates collecting more tax because property values are higher. The new budget is 3.2% higher than the current one.
Officials plan to channel some of that money into compensation.
The Roanoke Police Department current employs 217 sworn officers, but there are 38 vacancies and 13 additional sworn jobs called overhires, designed to keep the agency at full staffing when people leave or go on extended leave, also vacant.
“So, we are at the moment 51 officers below where we would prefer the staffing level to be,” Cowell said in an email Monday.
Vacant positions increased earlier this year resulting in a need to reassign some specialized officers to patrol, Cowell has said.
To respond, Roanoke plans what he called the most substantial investment in public safety compensation in memory affecting police, the sheriff’s office and Roanoke-Fire EMS. The new budget sets in motion a multi-year plan that includes a stepped pay program and advances personnel to the step indicated by tenure. Cowell has predicted the department’s efforts “should with time help stabilize the issue, which is being experienced through the region and much of the nation,” according to an earlier budget report.
The budget also includes a 3% raise for all other city employees.
As a follow-on to the budgeting process, Roanoke plans to hold a public hearing June 30 at 11:30 a.m. — the location was not immediately available — on how to spend a multimillion-dollar grant for pandemic recovery. The federal grant, which is separate from the money budgeted Monday, is expected to total $64.6 million. Council members could begin to decide how to spend it in September.