Roanoke's Campbell Court ... going, going, gone

As Roanoke’s new bus hub slowly emerges from a construction site at the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue, the city’s former one has been demolished over the spring and early summer. This week crews cleared some of the last remaining debris of the former Campbell Court along Campbell Avenue downtown.
Home to Valley Metro’s transit service since 1987, Campbell Court closed at the end of February as the busing hub moved to temporary quarters off Third Street near the Virginia Museum of Transportation. Interior demolition started in April and the remaining debris was being cleared away late this week.
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a measure this week that a top local law enforcement official said will finally ensure a police presence at each of the county schools outside of Christiansburg and Blacksburg.
The county board directed its staff to begin drafting an ordinance calling for the establishment of the tax, a revenue option the General Assembly finally allowed all counties to collect after years of advocacy.
The continued call for vouchers bears similarities to other debates in the country, state and even Southwest Virginia, where largely conservative parents and community members have gone to various lengths to push for policy changes within school systems they argue aren’t upholding their values.
A few readers wrote and called the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol a partisan witch hunt. Meanwhile, dozens of others filled my inbox expressing outrage about what they've learned in then committee's recent hearings.