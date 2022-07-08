 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke's Campbell Court ... going, going, gone

As Roanoke’s new bus hub slowly emerges from a construction site at the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue, the city’s former one has been demolished over the spring and early summer. This week crews cleared some of the last remaining debris of the former Campbell Court along Campbell Avenue downtown.

Home to Valley Metro’s transit service since 1987, Campbell Court closed at the end of February as the busing hub moved to temporary quarters off Third Street near the Virginia Museum of Transportation. Interior demolition started in April and the remaining debris was being cleared away late this week.

The relocation and demolition are part of a deal between the city and a private developer brokered just before and delayed by the pandemic. Eventually new construction and renovations of existing structures on the old Campbell Court location will bring new apartments, offices and retail/restaurant space between Campbell and Salem avenues, in one of the biggest new developments in downtown Roanoke since the early 1990s.

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

