Roanoke's Del. Sam Rasoul, a lifelong problem solver, focuses on Democrats' rural woes

Retail politicsBefore he spoke to people from the stumps, Rasoul learned how to talk to people while standing on a milk crate behind the checkout counter of his parents’ convenience store in Hurt Park. He started working at the store when he was around 5 years old.

“Working there helped me relate to people and talk to people, and that’s where I feel like I learned any kind of politics and how to build relationships,” Rasoul said.

Rasoul’s family emigrated to the United States from the Palestinian territories in the 1970s. Rasoul is the oldest of four children, and he was born in Ohio.

His parents moved to Roanoke when he was 3, and they lived in a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Roanoke.

The children learned the importance of compassion and generosity from working in the store. Sue Rasoul, the third-oldest of the siblings, said her father would give people bread and milk if they needed it but didn’t have the money right away to pay for it.

“My dad always taught us to do the right thing,” she said. “Our parents told us: what can you do to do the right thing to help somebody?”