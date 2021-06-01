Roanoke's Equity and Empowerment board to take public input

Equity and empowerment advocates working in Roanoke will take feedback and ideas from the public during a virtual hearing Thursday.

City leaders created the Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board early this year. The group’s priorities include seeing city government "regain trust following the trauma experienced by African American communities," a statement said.

Four other priorities are to break the poverty cycle, increase housing choice, create an inclusive culture and ensure equity in the provision of municipal services.

The board holds public hearings quarterly. Thursday's meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeVa.

People wishing to speak to the board must act before noon Thursday to receive information on how to participate remotely. Angie O'Brien at EEAB@roanokeva.gov or 853-2333 can assist, officials said.

According to the board, “Roanoke will not reach its full potential as a community unless each citizen has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Equity involves the fair distribution of investments and services and the removal of institutional or structural policies that can be barriers to success. We must work to ensure equity in our policies as they relate to race, ethnicity, age, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation, and any other characteristics upon which people are discriminated against, oppressed, or disadvantaged.”

