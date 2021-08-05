Roanoke's mayor favors vaccine mandate for city workers

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said Thursday he favors mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for city employees.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday required proof of vaccination for most state employees effective Sept. 1 — or weekly testing for those who don't. Richmond has mandated proof of vaccination for a sizable amount of its municipal employees effective Oct. 1.

“The numbers are rising. I'd personally like to see us take some strong action,” Lea said Thursday.

The city council will likely take up the matter of a possible employee vaccine mandate when it meets Aug. 16, the mayor said.

Roanoke employs about 1,700 people, but it's not yet clear whether every single one would be fall under any future mandate.

The city of Richmond - with 3,600 workers — was the first locality in the state to mandate an employee vaccine, as Mayor Levar Stoney announced the details of the requirement on Wednesday.

Richmond's mandate includes employees such as police officers, firefighters and staff. As of Wednesday, it did not include Richmond's public school employees.