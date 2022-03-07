Roanoke's official relationship with Russian city to continue

The Roanoke City Council voted Monday to continue the sister city relationship with Pskov, Russia, despite that nation’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Council members resolved to support the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities organization and endorsed the organization maintaining its partnerships with all seven sister cities.

That wrapped up a period of several days during which the city’s nearly 30-year sister city relationship with Pskov appeared to hang in the balance.

After Russia invaded Ukraine late last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Roanoke to break it off with Pskov, a city of about 200,000 people in northwest Russia. The Roanoke Valley sister cities group, a nonprofit organization, disagreed. Mayor Sherman Lea sent Youngkin a letter describing continued ties as important, but stressed the position that he rejected the invasion as unacceptable and stood with the Ukrainian people.

Lea said the council would take up the matter Monday.

In the meantime, council members received extensive feedback from the public and some heard calls for breaking ties.

Two draft resolutions were placed on the table. One condemned the invasion and declared support for Ukraine with the words, “all people of Ukraine no matter their background deserve a chance to live in peace and freedom.”

Another resolution called on the local sister city organization to suspend the sister cities partnership with Pskov. Copies were not made available to those in the audience.

Councilman Bill Bestpitch called on the council to adopt the pro-Ukraine resolution with additional language to include support for the local sister cities group maintaining ties with all of Roanoke’s sister cities. His suggestions carried the day.

A representative of the Pskov government, reached by The Roanoke Times last week, also called for the relationship to continue.