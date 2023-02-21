Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Inc. is officially pausing its relationship with Pskov, Russia, due to the continuing war in Ukraine.

And the organization decided that the Russian flag that flies in Pearl Fu Plaza near the City Market will be removed. The plaza includes art representing each of Roanoke's seven sister cities.

And, on Tuesday evening, the Roanoke City Council unanimously voted to affirm a letter from the Sister Cities organization, which announced the pause in the relationship and the removal of the flag.

“It’s hard to have a relationship. They’re not able to speak freely,” said Mary Jo Fassié, the Sister Cities organization president, of the counterparts in Pskov.

Roanoke and Pskov have been sister cities for roughly three decades.

Fassié and the organization's Treasurer Bill Bestpitch said they are not aware of a previous occasion where the organization has paused or broken off a relationship with one of its sister cities.

Bestpitch said the organization had just kicked off efforts to grow closer with Pskov when the Ukrainian invasion began last February.

About three days before the invasion, Fassié said, members of the Roanoke Valley group had a Zoom meeting with their counterparts in Pskov.

“We had started to make some plans with art exchanges. And then Putin moved his troops in,” Fassié said.

Months later, Pskov made international headlines following a New York Times article detailing the execution of Ukrainians performed by Russian paratroopers, some of whom were based out of Pskov.

In January, Fassié said, the Sister Cities board heard from members of a local Ukrainian committee, including Roanoke Valley residents Inna Payne and Tatyana Munsey, who have ties to Ukraine.

“And we totally agreed that not only should this be paused, but that the Russian flag was offensive to them and that it should be removed from Pearl Fu Plaza,” Fassié said.

The organization's board voted unanimously Feb. 7 to approve the letter affirmed by council Tuesday night.

“To have a flag of an aggressive country — Russia — is like having a Nazi flag during the second world war. Because it’s a sister city is not an excuse,” Munsey said.

Seeing the flag in Pearl Fu Plaza has been painful, Payne said.

“I know of families there [in Ukraine], how many people are dying for no reason. … [Russia] being justified in killing like that, with its flag right there? No,” Payne said.

Munsey and Payne are glad the city is showing its support by pausing the relationship with Pskov and taking down the Russian flag.

“It means, we think, that the city of Roanoke doesn’t support aggression anymore,” Munsey said.

Payne stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine.

“Ukraine is a small country, but they are fighting not just for them but for other countries — for us, too. … I know history. [Russia] will not stop. … We have to support [Ukraine],” Payne said.

Roanoke's six other sister cities are: Florianopolis, Brazil; Kisumu, Kenya; Lijiang, China; Opole, Poland; Saint Lo, France; and Wonju, South Korea.