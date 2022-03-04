Roanoke's Russian sister city checks in, still interested in ties

The pandemic is easing in Pskov, Russia, the sister city Gov. Glenn Youngkin appealed to Roanoke to cut ties with after the war against Ukraine began.

The weather in Pskov has begun to warm. Teacher of the year ceremonies are taking place.

But the armed conflict Russia initiated in Ukraine is the topic of the hour.

The city in northwest Russia known for smelt and flax has bigger things on its mind than setting up visits to Roanoke or receiving Roanoke visitors right now, as sister cities do in normal times not marred by a pandemic or war. But officials there have nonetheless signaled continued interest in their buddy community in western Virginia.

Roanoke also wants to connect, according to the Roanoke Valley Sister Cities program leadership, which rejected the governor’s request and has support from at least a portion of the City Council. The council may take up the matter of what to do about Pskov during a meeting on Monday.

The Roanoke-Pskov sister city relationship will turn 30 years old in October and appears to have a shot at reaching the anniversary.

“We value our partnership with each sister city, including Roanoke,” Tatyana Pustoshkina, head of the foreign relations department of the Pskov City Council, told The Roanoke Times by email.

Over the years, Roanoke has furnished medical supplies and equipment for hospitals, orphanages and a hospice in Pskov, which has about 200,000 people or twice the population of Roanoke. Russian students have studied at Ferrum College. Ferrum students have studied in Pskov, home to Pskov State University.

The nonprofit Roanoke Valley Sister Cities organization makes events like these happen. It operates on volunteer service and about $20,000 a year received through grants, donations and membership dues.

City officials have the authority to establish or end a sister city relationship but aren’t responsible for seeing that activities take place. It’s not as if Roanoke Major Sherman Lea and Pskov’s head of government Elena Polonskaya keep in touch. Lea was unaware of the name of his Pskov counterpart and found, like others, pronouncing the name of the city difficult. The P in Pskov is silent and the city name rhymes with cough.

Lea said he values the goal to advance peace through person to person relationships as the sister cities program allows.

“I hope and pray that the residents of Roanoke understand how important it is we maintain our relationship with the people of Pskov while rejecting the unacceptable actions of their leader and continuing to show our support for the people of Ukraine and the suffering they are enduring," Lea wrote to Youngkin.

That's not how every one of Pskov's sister cities saw it. Neuss, Germany, froze its sister city relations with Pskov, Pskov's government website reported March 1.

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities President Mary Jo Fassie described Pskov State University as the local Pskov entity most involved in sister city activities. Last month, representatives from both regions met virtually. The discussion took place just before the Ukrainian conflict began Feb. 24.

Communication has since become difficult with the university reps, who “may have difficulty communicating on Zoom right now,” Fassie said.

Asked if Zoom service has broken down in Pskov, Fassie said, “we don’t know. We’ve just been told they will communicate with us in the future.”

Details aren't yet available about any possible future exchanges between Roanoke and Pskov. Roanoke Valley Sister Cities looks to return to business as usual now that the pandemic appears to have begun to ease and sees face-to-face contacts with sister cities in Brazil, Poland and China as possibilities this and next year.

The Ukraine conflict is as real to Pskovites as the Russian planes that were reported to have taken off from a local airfield bound for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on the 24th.

“Ukrainian government sources tell me 18 Il-76 planes have left Pskov direction Kyiv, will arrive in about an hour,” tweeted journalist Christo Grozev with the investigative journalism group Bellingcat based in Amsterdam.

Pskov has several military bases and an extensive military history. It sits in far northwest Russia 20 miles from Russia’s western border with Estonia, a country in northern Europe that established its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

It is one of dozens of Russian cities to whom the Russian central government has given the honorary title City of Military Glory for displays of courage and heroism during World War II. With war came pain.

In 2020, investigators discovered a mass grave in Moglino near Pskov – as close as Salem is to Roanoke — that contained the bodies of civilians killed during World War II. After an investigation, a local prosecutor’s office reported its findings.

According to the Russian Legal Information Agency, quoting the prosecutor’s office, investigators concluded that German forces occupying the Pskov region starting in 1941 shot 42,537 Soviet citizens in the area, tortured or burned alive 7,629 others and hanged 776 others. A local court last summer declared the killings genocide. Courts have made similar declarations after similar discoveries in other parts of Russia once under Nazi occupation.

In Pskov’s Lenin Square, thin slabs of concrete supporting a rock memorialize the first local residents killed — 10 people shot in the market square.

Other military monuments abound, some to victory, some to loss.

At 65 feet tall, or about the height of a six-story building in the United States, another memorial honors local paratroopers who died in Chechnya during the Second Chechen War, which began in 1999 and resulted in Russia regaining control of Chechyna. Vladimir Putin laid flowers at its base during the 20-year anniversary of those casualties in 2020.

A reporter’s communications with the Pskov official revealed, not surprisingly, nationalism.

Seeking information about any changes in Pskov’s sister city relationships since the conflict began, a reporter who wrote that “Russia invaded Ukraine” received this reply from Pustoshkina, the Pskov City Council representative.

“With your permission, I will allow myself to change the wording of the question. The Russian Federation is ending the military operation that the Ukrainian authorities have been conducting for 8 years against the civilians of Donbass,” during which “14,000 people died,” Pustoshkina’s email said.

Donbas, also spelled Donbass, is a region in Ukraine where its military has fought pro-Russian separatists it considers to be terrorists. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have played out in the area for years.

To some in Russia, it was time this year for Russia's military to step in stronger.

Still, Radio Free Europe reported that a protest took place in Pskov the day after Russia took action. It was not as large ones in Moscow, which triggered scores of arrests. Instead, a single man named Vladimir Kapustinsky stood in a square in Pskov bearing a sign. Translated to English it read “Don’t Shoot,” the news service reported.

