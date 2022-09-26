Rocky Mount building debate at center of council race

ROCKY MOUNT — Over the last several months, a number of signs have appeared in the windows of 325 Franklin Street implying the town is colluding to prevent development of the building.

The registered agent for the company that owns the downtown building, Phillip Bane, put the signs up. He has said the town is an “entrenched bureaucracy” and that prompted him to start his ongoing campaign for Rocky Mount town council.

Meanwhile, on three separate occasions, town employees have called law enforcement to the town municipal building because of Bane. The back-and-forth over the building has also included several more candidates running in this year’s council election.

The situation started several years ago, with Bane’s plan to turn the Franklin Street building into a hotel. Improvements have been made to the building over the years, but it remains under construction.

Bane has spent the past year or more embroiled in zoning disputes with the town concerning the property. In January, Franklin County requested work on the property to cease until the various issues are resolved.

The police involvement has occurred over the last two years.

“Unfortunately, in some of the interactions we’ve had with Mr. Bane, he has been very combative. ... In fact, it’s gotten to the point where, on three different occasions when Mr. Bane has been at the municipal building, the police have been called because employees were either concerned about their own safety or the safety of other employees. … [It] is unfortunate and not something that happens normally at our building,” Town Manager Robert Wood said.

Town officials said the first two instances occurred while Bane was in the building to meet with town staff. Once, staff said, employees called the police are becoming concerned for a staff member’s safety while meeting with Bane.

Another instance, Bane said, happened when he visited the town office to speak with Wood.

“The woman said, ‘Robert Wood is not available.’ And I said, ‘Ma’am, if you’re going to lie to me, close his door, I can see him in his office.’ They closed his door then they ended up bringing a police officer in,” Bane said.

The most recent instance also involved Wood.

“There was a town council meeting that night. I went outside, waited for him and he’s actually the one who assaulted me — he was hitting me in the chest with a rolled up newspaper,” Bane said.

Bane said he has a video recording of that event, but when asked if he would like to share it publicly through The Roanoke Times, he declined.

“The information he has given is false,” Wood said. “I never touched him with my hand or a piece of paper or anything. I was trying to deescalate the situation and he followed me across the parking lot.”

When Wood could not meet with Bane shortly before the end of the business day, Bane waited for him in the parking lot outside, blocked his car in, entered the municipal building, approached and followed Wood around the parking lot when he did leave and, when Wood got into his car, Bane stood over him in the door, preventing it from closing, Wood said.

“We’ve got video and eye witnesses that can back that up,” Wood said.

A third incident happened when police were called when Bane was not present, according to town officials.

Then, at a candidate forum held Thursday in Rocky Mount by the Franklin County NAACP, Bane claimed that the town council, led by Mayor Steve Angle, who is running for re-election, has voted in secret to interfere with Franklin Street development.

The Roanoke Times’ review of public records and interviews with local government staff and elected representatives did not find evidence of anything improper.

“The town of Rocky Mount in no way shape or form is trying to prevent Mr. Bane or any other investor in the town from being successful,” Angle said. “We have rules and regulations that need to be followed when people want to open a business within Rocky Mount and we expect everyone to follow those. ... As far as being behind closed doors to take votes, I can assure you with 100% certainty that does not happen. As far as when it comes to voting, as mayor I do not vote unless there is a tie among the six council members on a vote ... [or] during budget season when we are developing a new budget.”

Public records show that town staff have overseen attempts to resolve the various issues at the 325 Franklin Street property, which is assessed for tax purposes at over $700,000.

Wood said the town views development projects as a partnership between the town and property owners, and that the town tries to maintain professional, cordial relationships with them.

“There are disagreements [between the town and property owners] at times on code issues and rules and standards and that sort of thing, but we’ve always been able to work those out professionally and amicably and the projects get done,” Wood said.

Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore also said there is typically a certain level of partnership between the town and property owner that has not been present regarding 325 Franklin Street because Bane doesn’t seem to believe the rules that all property owners must follow apply to him.

At an April 7 Rocky Mount Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, Wood described what he called a “pattern” to Bane’s development efforts.

“The rules have not been followed, permits have not been obtained, they’ve been obtained after construction started,” Wood said.

That assertion is backed up by public records.

Demolition at 325 Franklin Street began in 2020 — more than a year before Franklin County issued a demolition permit for the property — and knocked broken glass and debris onto the sidewalk, street and parked cars.

In early 2022, the town noted that new walls had been built on top of the building’s existing roof and parapets, adding between 3 and 12 feet of height to the building. The town never received or approved plans to add height. Moreover, adding height violated the town’s zoning codes, which state that central business district-zoned buildings, like 325 Franklin Street, “may not exceed two stories in height with a maximum height of 45 feet from grade” and “parapet walls may not project more than four feet above the roof.”

Elsewhere in the project, the results did not match the plans that were approved: In August 2021, the town found that the sidewalk on the Claiborne Avenue side of the building had been left too narrow following the installation of a ramp and handrail. The sidewalk did not comply with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) requirements and federal accessibility standards, and failing to do so could endanger some of the funding the town receives from VDOT, so the town issued Bane a zoning violation.

In both cases, Bane went to the town Board of Zoning Appeals to get after-the-fact permission for the work. Against the recommendations of town staff and the wishes of town council, the BZA — led by Chairman and Rocky Mount mayoral candidate Holland Perdue — granted Bane’s requests.

Wood and Moore said they still had concerns, based on conversations with the town’s engineers, about the added height and whether the building would hold up to the extra weight or if wind shear might cause parts of the walls to fall onto the street.

On May 4, Rocky Mount Town Attorney John Boitnott appealed the BZA’s decision to allow the added height with the Franklin County Circuit Court.

“Our purpose in filing the appeal was to ask the court to … require them to provide all of that engineering detail and all of that engineering certification that would be required for any building,” Wood said.

The town withdrew its appeal once the county assured the town that it would require revised plans before lifting its stop work order. Bane submitted new plans Sept. 12 but had not received approval from the county as of Sept. 15.

It’s not the first time Bane has faced issues over a property.

Online court case information available at eapps.courts.state.va.us/ocis/search shows that, in 1997, the state took Bane to court in Roanoke County over an unsafe structure criminal misdemeanor charge. He was found guilty and paid a $1,000 fine.

In 2005, in Roanoke County, the state also brought several felony charges against Bane failure to pay sales taxes. The cases were dismissed but Bane received unsupervised probation and had to pay more than $1,500 in fines and costs, according to case documentation.

Rather than appeal the BZA decision on the sidewalk, the town is looking into correcting the situation on its own dime. Doing so may affect the adjacent on-street parking spots.

“Not just because of the VDOT funding, but because we feel people should be able to use public facilities like sidewalks, … we are going to put the necessary time and money into fixing the sidewalk that was altered and made non-compliant by what Mr. Bane did,” Wood said.

Then, at the BZA’s Aug. 4 meeting, Perdue moved to change the minutes from the meeting on the sidewalk, eliminating a section summarizing questions from BZA Vice Chairwoman Susan Hapgood about the sidewalk’s impact on the town’s VDOT funding.

“This reads to me like we didn’t take into consideration VDOT funding,” Perdue said Aug. 4.

Hapgood said the minutes were an accurate reflection of the discussion and moved to accept them as presented. Her motion died for lack of a second and Perdue’s motion to change the minutes carried in a 2-1 vote, with Hapgood dissenting.

“All we’re there to do is determine whether there was a violation or there was not,” Perdue said when The Roanoke Times asked him about the change. “That language had nothing to do with the finding.”

Later, Perdue added he felt the original minutes were picking and choosing parts of the conversation and he wanted them to be more streamlined.

About the downtown structure, Bane said: “None of the building was … really my motivation for running. … I don’t want anyone to go through what I went through. … Town administration has opened the people of Rocky Mount up to excessive litigation … and we cannot afford to keep government by litigation. … They do not care about the people of Rocky Mount. For them it’s all about the ego. … The town council is supposed to represent us.”

The belief in a need for change on the town council has been shared by other local candidates, including Perdue.

“There’s a lot of people around here that feel like their voices aren’t heard by the current mayor and council. … Small businesses tend to have harder times when they’re coming to the area – I’ve seen it first hand. … We’ve got to be proactive, we’ve got a lot of empty buildings downtown,” Perdue said.

Although several of the candidates have made comments about needing a change on town council, Bane said he is not running with anyone else.

“We’re not running together. I think we each have our own ideas,” Bane said.