Rocky Mount releases video of incident between town manager, council candidate

The Roanoke Times has obtained footage of a May 9 incident that prompted Rocky Mount town employees to call police to the municipal building because of businessman and town council candidate Phillip Bane.

Since at least 2014, Bane has had plans to develop downtown Rocky Mount’s old Morris Furniture building — 325 Franklin St. — into a hotel. Bane and the town have spent the last two years in a back-and-forth over various zoning issues.

Bane is a candidate in this year’s town council race.

In a Sept. 26 Roanoke Times article, town staff said Bane has been combative and has not adhered to the proper laws and procedures during his efforts to develop the Franklin Street building. Town staff have called the police during three of Bane’s visits to the town office, most recently on May 9.

In the Sept. 26 article, Bane alleged that Town Manager Robert Wood hit him with a paper, which Wood denied. Both said they had video of the event. At that time, Bane declined The Roanoke Times’ request for his video. The Roanoke Times asked again before publishing this article and Bane declined to do so. The town supplied its footage of the event — three separate videos — to The Roanoke Times following a public records request.

Town security camera footage shows Bane arriving at the town office May 9 about three minutes before it closed for business at 5 p.m. The footage shows Bane pulling into the town office parking lot and parking his car behind Wood’s, blocking the vehicle’s only exit.

Bane leaves his car and enters the town office through the main entrance. A few minutes later, Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore pulls into the parking lot and enters the town office. Bane then returns to the parking lot by way of the building’s main entrance and re-parks his car in a marked parking space, where it no longer blocks Wood’s car.

Bane exits his car and walks around the parking lot. A few minutes later, Amy Worley — a member of the Rocky Mount Economic Development Authority — arrives.

Shortly afterward, Administrative Assistant Susan Hodges exits the building into the parking lot from a marked secure, staff-only door. The door stays open for a few seconds and, before it closes, Bane and Worley enter through it. Rocky Mount Assistant Finance Director and Human Resources Director Amy Gordon then appears to lead Bane and Worley out of the building via the staff-only door.

Worley enters the town office through the main entrance, exits and re-enters with Bane. Both then exit, returning to the parking lot.

Wood exits the building through the staff-only door and heads to his car. Bane walks with Wood to Wood’s car. Worley appears to start recording on her phone.

Moore then emerges from the staff-only door and joins Bane, Wood and Worley at Wood’s car. Moore begins recording on his phone.

Moore’s video recording shows Wood entering the driver’s seat of his car. He attempts to shut the door, but Bane stands in the way and prevents it from closing. Wood tells Bane to get out of his door.

At about that time, Gordon begins recording from inside the building. Other town employees can be heard watching the events outside. The video shows Moore moving between Bane and Wood and, with his back to Bane, backing Bane away from Wood’s car.

After Moore backs Bane away, Wood gets out of his car. Moore continues to stand between Wood and Bane until the police arrive.

After arriving, the police separate Bane, Worley and Moore and Wood and appear to speak to them. Eventually, Bane gets into his car and drives away. Worley appears to do the same in her own vehicle.

Town employees emerge from the building and appear to join Wood and Moore in speaking to the police before Wood gets in his car and departs. The remaining town employees re-enter the building through the staff-only door and the police leave.

“I believe that the video speaks for itself,” Wood told The Roanoke Times Tuesday. “As a result of the actions and behavior of Mr. Bane ... I have instructed the town staff not to meet with Mr. Bane unless a police officer is present.”

Bane declined The Roanoke Times’ request for comment.