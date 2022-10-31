Salem candidate says he's not sure 2020 Biden election was properly vetted

The Republican candidate running for Salem City Council said he was at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., following the 2020 presidential election, but he was not at the U.S. Capitol riot that followed.

Following a recent forum, Hunter Holliday told The Roanoke Times he attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally where former President Donald Trump and other speakers continued to claim the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent, when there has been no evidence to back up those assertions.

Holliday said he was only at the speech and did not go to the Capitol following the rally at the National Mall.

He said going to the event was his First Amendment right, and he was interested in hearing Trump speak.

Holliday was less clear on whether he thinks Joe Biden's election as president was fair and legitimate.

“I think a lot of states didn’t go through the proper procedures for the elections,” he said recently. “Do I think it was stolen? I don’t know. I think a lot of things happened that are relevant to the outcome of the election, and I don’t think they were properly really looked into.”

Democrats and some Republicans have blamed the former president, at least in part, for the attack on the capitol that occurred almost immediately after his speech.

"We will never give up. We will never concede," Trump said that day.

Trump continued to assert false claims about the election during his nearly hourlong speech, including him being the actual winner and different conspiracy theories of voter fraud, which he said cost him the election to Biden.

The violent rally at the Capitol made up of mainly people who’d attended Trump’s speech ensued shortly after the former president was done speaking.

Since the 2020 election, more than 60 lawsuits filed by Trump’s campaign and others challenging its validity have been thrown out of court for lack of evidence or merit, with many of those decisions coming from judges appointed by Trump.

The former president and many of his supporters, including many prominent Republican politicians, are still making unfounded claims about the 2020 election.

Salem Mayor Renee Turk, elected as an independent, said she isn’t bothered by Holliday simply going to a rally to hear what people had to say, but she believes the integrity of the election is a bit more cut and dry.

“You know we’ve had over 60 court cases so far to date. The election deniers have not won a single one of them,” she said. “And they’ve been decided by independent judiciaries, including Trump appointed judges. It would seem to be enough for people to realize the election was true and fair.”

Turk said she would have a different opinion if Holliday had been involved in the events that took place at the Capitol.

“It’s a hard situation. I don’t judge people. He has to do what he’s comfortable doing … but if that was someone running for council and he was at the Capitol itself and marched there, I would definitely have problems with that,” she said.

Holliday is the only one of the four candidates running for two seats to declare a party affiliation for the Nov. 8 election. He also ran for a spot on the council in 2020, falling less than 100 votes shy of being elected.

The other candidates are running as independents, which is typical in Salem council elections.

When asked about why he was running as a Republican at a candidate forum in September, Holliday said he runs on transparency.

“In today’s culture … especially in the city of Salem where the city council appoints its mayor and appoints their school board, seeing how a political council’s leanings lie will affect the citizens of the city and the children in our schools,” he said.

Holliday continued, “I think the days of straddling the fence are over .. I think we are at a crossroads … I think everybody on the council has their political leanings, whether they want to say it or not.”

Salem council challenger Anne Marie Green and incumbents Randy Foley and John Saunders answered the same question stating they are there to serve all citizens of the city, and believe local government runs most effectively without the inclusion of partisan politics.

Holliday is not the only politician in the region who attended the Stop the Steal rally. State Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, received some pushback — and support — from citizens shortly after her attendance at the same rally.

March told The Roanoke Times in January 2021 she and family members who also attended did not march to the Capitol building.

She also defended her decision to go to D.C., a trip she said she went on so her father could hear Trump speak.

“If I ever had to do it again, with my veteran father? Absolutely,” she said.

In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 people from across the country have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including nearly 300 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Six of the defendants are from Western Virginia.

A Covington man pled guilty Friday to to destroying news media equipment at the riot, while two former Rocky Mount police officers and a member of the West Virginia National Guard who lives in Henry County have been convicted. Trials for the remaining two are scheduled for November.

Holliday, a Salem native, Army veteran and small business owner, was asked by The Roanoke Times multiple times in recent weeks to further elaborate in a separate interview about his trip to D.C. and his thoughts on related matters. That did not happen.

The Salem City Council election is Nov. 8.