Salem candidates look to expand work of sheriff's office

Two law enforcement officers running this year for Salem sheriff said deputies would receive additional certification under their leadership.
Opposing Salem Sheriff April Staton in her bid for reelection this November are Chris Shelor and Richard Goodman, who announced their campaigns last week. In January, Staton announced her intent to seek a second four-year term in office.
“A lot of people don’t know what our sheriff’s office does, and our sheriff’s office is strictly the civil aspect of it,” said Shelor, 39. “As far as getting the civil process, subpoenas served for all the court hearings, and just basically taking care of the transports and courthouse security.”
Shelor, a Salem native, said he started his career in the city’s waterworks and has worked for its law enforcement since 2004, first in the sheriff’s office, and currently as a detective for the police department.
“It’s kind of been run as a tradition over the years,” Shelor said of the office. Of becoming sheriff, “It’s something I’ve looked into and wanted to achieve throughout my career.”
Shelor said he has long worked with Staton but wants to bring new perspectives and outlooks to the office. Salem deputies, for example, could be trained not just for their primary duties ensuring the civil process, but also to back up the police department on the streets.
“I want to get the deputies all trained in law enforcement certification,” Shelor said. “That law enforcement certification is very important.”
With experience in both Salem’s police department and sheriff’s office, Shelor said communication and interaction between agencies is important. Another thing he wants to see is more interaction between deputies and the community.
“They do some fundraiser events, but there could be a few more that can just give back to the city,” Shelor said. “Have open house at the courthouses, and stuff like that. Kids’ events.”
Additionally, he thinks a workforce program for inmates that has grown in recent years has opportunities for further expansion.
“Something that I would try to focus on a little bit more is trying to get some funding, whether that be from the city or from the state for mental transports,” Shelor said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, trying to reach out and get a few more employees.”
But manpower and pay issues exist for law enforcement nationwide, Shelor said.
“I’m here to serve you and give back. I’m not going to be one that just collects the check,” Shelor said. “I want to be seen, I want people to know who I am.”
Richard Goodman, a Democrat in his second consecutive run for the office, is the only candidate for Salem sheriff with a political party affiliation.
The 54-year-old Roanoke native and Patrick Henry High School graduate served six years in the Marine Corps and is going on 30 years of law enforcement work.
He was a police officer in Roanoke County and Salem for 11 years before working for several agencies in Georgia, and he now works courts for the Roanoke City Sheriff Office, where he’s been since 2012.
“COVID showed last year that you’ve got to try and do new things,” Goodman said. “It’s time for us to do something new. … We live in a day and time where things need to be upgraded.”
To that end, Goodman, like Shelor, said deputies in Salem should be dual-certified not just for court and jail, but also for enforcement on the streets.
“I see a lot that needs to be changed,” Goodman said. “The sheriff’s office should be the police department’s next line of backup, if something major did happen in the city.”
Goodman, who’s also a pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church in Radford, said he wants to enhance the sheriff’s office’s responsibility to the Salem community.
“There’s a lot of things the sheriff’s office can be doing in the community,” Goodman said. “We can help out in the schools. Salem has an outstanding DARE program and resource officer program.”
He said Roanoke Valley police agencies work together, but he wants to build on those relationships, with Salem deputies helping out police officers by processing inmates into jail, for example. The time commitment of inmate transports, often at the end of a long shift, are also a concern of his.
“Salem is a very diverse community,” Goodman said. “It shows in it in our schools, our athletics, and I feel that it should show it everywhere — in law enforcement agencies.”
Goodman said increasing diversity at the sheriff’s office would be a priority for him.
“I think right now the sheriff’s office does not represent the diversity of the city,” he said. “I think that’s a big issue, especially right now.”