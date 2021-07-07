Salem candidates look to expand work of sheriff's office

“I want to get the deputies all trained in law enforcement certification,” Shelor said. “That law enforcement certification is very important.”

With experience in both Salem’s police department and sheriff’s office, Shelor said communication and interaction between agencies is important. Another thing he wants to see is more interaction between deputies and the community.

“They do some fundraiser events, but there could be a few more that can just give back to the city,” Shelor said. “Have open house at the courthouses, and stuff like that. Kids’ events.”

Additionally, he thinks a workforce program for inmates that has grown in recent years has opportunities for further expansion.

“Something that I would try to focus on a little bit more is trying to get some funding, whether that be from the city or from the state for mental transports,” Shelor said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, trying to reach out and get a few more employees.”

But manpower and pay issues exist for law enforcement nationwide, Shelor said.

“I’m here to serve you and give back. I’m not going to be one that just collects the check,” Shelor said. “I want to be seen, I want people to know who I am.”