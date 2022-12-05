Salem City Council election recount set

A recount of November's tightly contested Salem City Council race will take place at the end of December, according to Circuit Judge Chris Clemens.

Councilman John Saunders formally requested a recount of the Nov. 8 election in which he lost his bid for a second term by a mere 11 votes to fellow incumbent Randy Foley.

In Virginia, there are no automatic recounts, but an apparent losing candidate can ask for a recount if the difference between the apparent winning candidate and the apparent losing candidate is 1% or less of the total votes cast for those two candidates, according to the state’s election website.

Two seats were on the November ballot and challenger Hunter Holliday won with 3,809 votes, followed by Foley with 3,397, Saunders with 3,386 and challenger Anne Marie Green with 3,196.

Saunders would only need six votes to be flipped to overtake second place from Foley.

All but Green were in attendance for the status hearing Monday afternoon, where Clemens outlined how the recount will be conducted, per state law.

With a more than 3% lead of second place Foley, Holliday will very likely not be affected by the recount, but he is allowed to participate in the proceeding, according to Virginia law.

Clemens anticipated another hearing will be conducted Dec. 21, which will include the two other judges presiding over the recount, though they have yet to be named by the Virginia Supreme Court.

Following that hearing, Clemens said he expects the recount to take place on Dec. 28 or 29 at the courthouse in Salem.

To oversee the recount, the registrar’s office will appoint two members of the Electoral Board, one Democrat and one Republican, to act as the recount coordinators, according to Saunders’ attorney, Melvin Williams.

The registrar’s office will also select two recount officials from among its poll workers, one for each machine that’ll be used in the recount.

Each candidate is also allowed to choose a poll worker to oversee each machine, as well as someone else of their choice to oversee each machine, Williams said.

“That can be anybody. People often pick a family member or friend,” he said.

Saunders said he elected to pursue a recount because he felt he owed it to the citizens who voted for him.

“There are over 3,000 citizens who showed support for me, and I owe it to them to show that same support,” he said Monday afternoon.

Foley said he would have done the same if he would have been in Saunders' position.

Saunders said he believes the registrar’s office did a good job, but the final results “were too close not to do a recount.”

He will not be held liable for the cost of the recount, per state law.

Holliday asked Clemens if the ballots could be hand counted, but the judge said machines would be used for the initial recount, but a hand count could happen if the results come back different than what was certified last month.

The 2022 council race was decided by the closest margin since at least 2000, according to the state’s election website.

It is unclear whether or not a city council race in Salem has ever gone to a recount.

Registrar Dana Oliver was out of the office Monday and not available for comment.