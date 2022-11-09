Salem City Council election results still undecided

Salem’s City Council election results will likely not be finalized until early next week.

The city Electoral Board was canvassing all day Wednesday, and still had absentee, provisional and same day registration ballots to count, with the former possibly still coming in as late as Monday morning as long as they were postmarked before Election Day, according to the registrar’s office.

Those votes will likely prove to be vital with two incumbents separated by just nine votes for the second seat — one of the closest margins is such a Salem race in years.

Preliminary results have Republican Hunter Holliday as the top vote-getter with 3,798 votes, while the incumbents and independents Randy Foley and John Saunders sitting at 3,388 and 3,379, respectively.

Independent challenger Anne Marie Green is also not far behind with 3,178 votes.

It was unclear whether there would be a total recount or not, but there is always that possibility, according to the registrar's office.

It is unclear how many votes have yet to be counted or will be counted before the noon Monday deadline to certify the election, according to the registrar's office.

Saunders said he is at peace with however the election turns out, but obviously would like to continue serving.

“I will continue to serve Salem any way I can, regardless of the results,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “I haven’t turned the city down yet.”

Green said she was not holding out hope for a comeback victory.

“I think 100 votes is probably a big enough gap to say I won't be elected,” she said Wednesday.

Green was in good spirits and said she enjoyed the campaigning process and getting to know many city residents.

She also said she wouldn’t rule out possibly running again in the future.

“I’ve learned to never say never,” Green said.

The number of people who voted in the election was much higher than in previous years when local races were held in May in Salem.

For comparison, 7,685 votes were cast in 2020 for five candidates competing for three seats, compared to 13,843 votes for four candidates vying for two seats, according to the preliminary numbers from Tuesday’s election.

Foley and Holliday were not available for comment.