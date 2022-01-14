Salem City Council moves local elections to November; some hope for state reversal

Salem formally moved its local elections to November following a change in state law made during last year’s General Assembly session.

The city council voted to move them from May to November at a meeting this week, though some of the council has previously stated they’d prefer keeping local elections separate from state and national races.

“Local issues are important and those people that come out to vote in May are focused entirely on their local government,” Mayor Renee Turk said before Monday’s meeting. “They know what the issues are and they feel like they know the people they want to put in a position to lead them.

“When you start mixing in local elections with your state and federal elections, then all you see are advertising signs for everybody else and all people are focused on is the president or the senator or delegate … and that’s all they are going to focus on … I have a problem with that.”

Turk said she believes it’s better for a locality when people vote based on issues and the quality of a candidate as opposed to just voting along party lines.

Candidates in local races in Virginia often run unaffiliated from a political party, as is the case in Salem, although it isn’t uncommon to see local Republican or Democratic parties endorse a particular candidate.

The decision by state legislators to have all elections in November was a contentious one that barely passed during last year’s session.

The Senate voted 19-19 on the measure, before Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the tie in favor of the bill. The House vote was not as close and passed by a margin of 55-44.

Voting rights groups and residents in favor of the proposal said it would boost voter participation. But as the bill moved through the Democratic-controlled legislature, local elected officials expressed worry to lawmakers that national partisan politics would taint local races and voters would lose focus on local issues that affect them most.

The Virginia Municipal League opposed the legislature changing charters for localities that still hold their elections in May.

A good number of local elections were still held in May. In the Roanoke and New River valleys, several localities including Vinton, Radford, Salem and Franklin County held municipal elections in May.

But with Republicans now taking back control of the House of Delegates, and Democrats holding a slim 21-19 in the Senate, those in favor of keeping local elections in the spring are hopeful that the Democratically-sponsored bill may be overturned during this year’s session.

Even if it were to be overturned, local races would still be decided in November for the 2022 election cycle.

The Salem council also discussed the possibility of moving the appointment of school board members to January instead of October.

Council members agreed during Monday’s work session that it didn’t make sense to continue to appoint board members in October just weeks before an election that could alter who is on the city council.

“It could be an issue where the school board is working with a council that didn’t select them,” Turk said.

Council agreed to table the matter for the time being, but plans to revisit it in the coming months, particularly if local elections are still to be held in November going forward.

