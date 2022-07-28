 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Salem council approves 19.5% car tax rebate

Salem residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year should see a rebate in the mail in September, according to city officials.

The city council this week voted unanimously in favor of giving eligible residents 19.5% of the money they paid in personal property taxes back after discussing for months how to best distribute the funds.

Those receiving the refunds will have to pay their taxes in full by the end of August, including late fees, according to Mayor Renee Turk.

The city is set to give approximately half of the extra $2 million it received this year from the unprecedented increased value of used cars due to the pandemic's impact on the auto industry.

No refund of less than $5 will be sent out unless specifically requested by the taxpayer, according to Turk.

The council will have to vote on the measure one more time, but the vote, at this point, would be a formality.

The council was also quick to say that this should not be something residents expect every year, and the rebate is likely a one-time occurrence due to the unusual increase in car prices.

Late last month, Roanoke also decided to give reimbursements for property taxes paid on personal vehicles.

A rebate equal to 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle was approved by the Roanoke City Council in late June. That vote came after a lengthy council discussion over progressive versus regressive taxation — and whether it should adopt the flat 17.5% rebate or another option that would have rebated up to an $82.77 maximum per vehicle, with no vehicle owner receiving more than they paid in tax.

Roanoke will be giving back the nearly $6 million it had in surplus property taxes to residents this year.

Roanoke County also made the move to provide tax relief, though, unlike the two cities, did so before taxes were due at the end of May, saving the county board of supervisors from having to go back and revisit the issue.

Sam Wall covers Roanoke County and Salem. He can be reached at (540) 981-3356 or sam.wall@roanoke.com

