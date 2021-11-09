Salem council approves funding for field house, greenway extension

Funding for two major projects in Salem is now approved, though one will be completed much sooner than the other.

The City Council voted to approve funding for an expansion of the field house at the high school and approved the funding of a greenway extension that will connect the city’s Mason Creek Greenway to its Hanging Rock Trail.

The $3.7 million field house expansion will largely be funded by the school system’s budget, particularly from its capital projects fund, which is comprised of leftover money from the school budget at the end of every fiscal year.

The city will pitch in approximately $400,000, though it could get the money back from the school system if it receives any additional COVID-19 relief money that can go towards the project, Mayor Renee Turk said at a Monday meeting.

The current field house was completed shortly after the high school was built in the late 1970s when it was still part of Roanoke County, but upgrades to the facility have been limited, according to school officials.

The school system will update its renovation project currently underway at the high school to include the field house, which will save about $300,000 in costs, according to school officials.