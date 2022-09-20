Salem council candidates talk city, national issues at forum

With early voting starting later this week, incumbents and contenders for Salem’s only elected governing body took the chance to differentiate themselves from one another Tuesday afternoon.

The four candidates running for two open seats on the city council talked about their goals for the city at a public forum hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Salem at the civic center.

Randy Foley and John Saunders are both running for reelection, Foley for his fifth term and Saunders his second, while challengers Anne Marie Green and Hunter Holliday are hoping to shake things up on the five-seat council.

The citizens, who had their names drawn from a basket at random by Kiwanis members, had the opportunity to ask a question each candidate was required to answer.

Local issues took up a bulk of the hourlong event, though national partisan issues also crept into the conversation.

When asked about the state of Salem's economic development, Green and Holliday both said they think more needs to be done, particularly with empty building spaces like the old General Electric facility, and the mostly empty shopping center, where Food Lion was located on Apperson Drive.

Green said the city needs to have a concrete plan going forward to attract businesses.

“I think we need to be creative and look at what type of businesses would fit in well with the city,” she said.

Green said while she doubts a big manufacturer like GE will ever inhabit the building again, she said she could see it being used by multiple businesses at the same time, like the old Allstate building on Electric Road in Roanoke County

Holliday said he does think manufacturing could be an economic driver in the city, and said he would work tirelessly to attract businesses to Salem.

Foley and Saunders said businesses have been coming to the area, noting the improvements to Main Street Downtown, as well as other establishments coming to Salem over the last four years.

Though the two incumbents noted there is still work to be done, while also referencing the recent hire of an economic development director, Tommy Miller.

Foley also said while there are things the city can do to help facilitate development, it is ultimately up to private developers investing in projects they believe will be profitable.

Saunders followed up on Green’s point about manufacturing not likely being the solution to fill empty commercial buildings in the city.

He also said Miller needs time to get his “feet wet,” and Saunders has full confidence in him to get the job done for Salem.

All candidates agreed on the need for many capital improvements to some of the city’s most important buildings, including the civic center, which is in need of extensive renovations, as most parts of the building haven’t seen many upgrades over the last several decades.

The civic center, along with the city’s athletic facilities, have long been ways to attract a variety of events, including concerts, youth and collegiate sports and the annual Salem Fair.

The four candidates also agreed filling positions and retaining city employees has been a problem in Salem, the same as it has been on a regional and national level.

In addition to increased wages, which have been given in recent years, candidates discussed improving benefits for employees.

The weakening of the Virginia Retirement System by the General Assembly in recent years in some ways, according to some in attendance, is an example of those dwindling benefits.

When asked how the candidates felt about teachers advocating for “transgender hype” and the teaching of critical race theory and “transgender education in grade schools” all spoke against those being part of the curriculum.

Foley said CRT is not being taught in the city’s schools and teachers are not encouraging students to embrace being transgender, as the person asking the question suggested.

The teaching of CRT in K-12 schools has been a national conservative talking point for over a year now, and something Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin ran on before being elected last November.

A question to Holliday about why he chose to run as an Republican instead of an independent put him at odds with the other three candidates, who maintained partisan politics have no place in local governance.

Holliday said he wanted everyone to know where he stands, and the time for “straddling the fence” had passed in the U.S.

Saunders said he is running to help all citizens in Salem, “Republicans and Democrats," not just people he agrees with, something Green and Foley echoed as well.

Early voting begins Friday and runs through until Nov. 5 and is done at the registrar’s office locate at 19 E Clay St. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28.

Election day is Nov. 8