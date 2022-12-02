Salem council considering changes to reduce clutter, eyesores

Salem is considering changes to its signage and storage ordinances, with a focus on reducing eyesores and clutter.

City council was briefed on the issues this week. The proposed changes stem from the observations of a recently hired code enforcement official, as well as from other city officials.

One adjustment on signage that prompted support from council was an adjustment to abandoned signs that would no longer allow them to simply be covered up.

Currently signs for merchants whose businesses close can be covered tightly by a black tarp. Council generally agreed the covering of signs was hard to maintain and overall an eyesore in the community.

If council were to approve updating the ordinance, going forward the signs would need to be replaced with a black or white blank face, or turned inside out while removing any lighting.

Other considerations brought up were the storage of rimless tires at such places as car lots and auto garages, which city officials said often lead to water build up, making them a breeding ground for mosquitoes

The city proposed requiring the tires to be stacked “neatly” at the rear of the business until they can be picked up from the facility.

Currently, there is no specific regulation for how businesses have to store old tires.

Vice Mayor Jim Wallace asked if “stacked neatly” can be defined more specifically, as he doesn't want to vote to update an ordinance with an ambiguous term.

Temporary storage containers were also brought up as a possible nuisance in the city that needs to be addressed.

“There are containers located throughout the city. Some have been on site for many years, and some are fairly new,” the city’s presentation read. “They may seem to be an economical answer to storage issues, however, when in the public view, they are a detriment to the corridor as well as the community as a whole.”

The city is proposing all temporary containers continue to require a permit, and all non-residential properties wishing to have a storage container onsite -must get a zoning permit from the city and be no larger than 8-feet-by-20-feet.

Additionally, there should be no signage on the container and three sides of it must be screened from public view, and must not block access to public safety, among other considerations.

Chuck Van Allman, director of community development, said the city can go back and adjust the recommendations as council wishes before it goes for an official vote at a future meeting.

He also said many special use permits and agreements with current businesses would remain as the currently stand.

“We do not want to put an undue burden on business. Particularly small businesses,” he said.

Council members agreed with that sentiment, stating any changes in the ordinances would not be enforced immediately, but rather give businesses ample time to apply for special exemptions or time to comply with the updated ordinances.

Some suggested six months, while others posed that a year would be more reasonable.

Council did not decide definitively when the new ordinances may come up for a vote.