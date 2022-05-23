Salem council greenlights car tax rebates, passes budget

Salem will be giving its vehicle-owning residents some form of personal property tax relief — though how the rebates will be given and how people will get are yet to be determined.

City Council agreed unanimously at its work session Monday night to help citizens with the burden of higher personal property tax rates due to an unprecedented spike in the value of cars.

Salem received approximately $1.9 million more in personal property taxes than it did last year, according to city officials

Council members did agree the relief should only apply to automobiles, because other taxable items like campers and motorcycles have not had the same hikes in value.

And while the idea of a flat rebate for all qualifying residents was briefly discussed, council came to the consensus that a percentage-based rebate method was best.

Another issue to work out is when the relief will be administered. Citizens are still responsible for paying their personal property taxes by the May 31 deadline, but rebates will now be legal under state law beginning at the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

Councilman John Saunders expressed to his colleagues that making a decision Monday night in favor of the relief was all he was asking.

“We don’t need to narrow down the numbers tonight,” he said. “I just want to be able to go out there and tell citizens we are going to be doing something to help them.”

Council also discussed how the move could affect future tax burdens in the city, and how residents would react to them, possibly expecting it to become a regular practice anytime unforeseen inflation arises.

Councilman Jim Wallace said it was important to let citizens know this is a one-time way to help them the way localities have been helped with federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We got some help, and we can give them some help this time as well,” he said.

Council was comfortable announcing the relief knowing the city has time to work with the Commissioner of the Revenue's office to get the tax data needed to proceed, members said.

Council agreed to try to iron out all the details at an upcoming meeting, and it’s unclear how much it will cost the city to distribute the refunds.

The city also approved its approximately $216 million budget Monday night, which also includes approximately $53 million for the school system budget.

However the budget will have to be amended once the amount of tax relief is determined and when the state passes its budget, which is expected to happen in June.

The biggest increase in the budget comes from the approximately $31 million the city received from ARPA, most of which will be used on various projects and other applicable uses during the current calendar year.

The biggest increase in the city’s budget is the roughly $25 million jump in the general fund to $109 million, however $16 million is from ARPA funding.

Other increases include nearly $10.5 million in additional funding for the sewer and water funds, as well as a $2 million increase in the electrical fund to put it at $42 million for fiscal year 2022-23.

City and school employees are set to receive 5% raises in the upcoming fiscal year if they are eligible based on current pay scales, according to city officials.

Property and real estate tax rates will remain the same for the upcoming year as well.

The personal property rate is $3.40 per $100 of assessed value, and the real estate rate is $1.20 per $100. For example, a home valued at $100,000 would pay $1,200 in taxes.

A more detailed look at the budget can be found at www.salemva.gov.

