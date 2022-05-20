Salem council to reconsider giving additional personal property tax relief

After initially saying the city would not be giving any extra personal property tax relief, the Salem City Council is set to take up the issue again on Monday.

The city could end up giving one-time relief to citizens based on the approximately $1.7 million in additional funding it received largely due to the increase in car values as a result of a supply chain shortage caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. It would come in the form of some sort of rebate after the start of the new fiscal year beginning July 1, according to city officials.

Currently rebates are not an option for localities, but a new state law that goes into effect in July would change the policy.

Possible relief was first discussed publicly at recent budget work sessions and again at a regular meeting earlier this month by Councilman John Saunders, who said he believed the city was in a position to give relief to residents, a sentiment also shared by Councilman Jim Wallace.

Mayor Renee Turk originally told The Roanoke Times in late April the extra funds allocated in this year’s budget would be used for capital improvement projects throughout Salem.

“Whether it be with the water system or the sewer system or the variety of different needs we have … we’ve gone through periods where we haven’t been able to do a lot of improvements,” she said in late April. We need to focus on getting some things taken care of.”

Turk wrote in an email Friday that she understands it’s hard for citizens with costs increasing in a variety of sectors, but she believes there are a variety of factors to consider, like “inflation, shortages of supplies, and labor shortages … affecting everyday operations of all city departments.”

“Two years of Covid with reduced revenues, city employees needing raises, project costs that have skyrocketed before completion, leaving the city with overruns not expected when the budget was set for 2021–2022 fiscal year,” she wrote. “While the public sees one number — an unexpected increase of revenue in one area — Council and City Staff see MANY numbers of expenses that the public does not see, and we must figure out how to balance the two. Salem is known for its excellent services and we will continue to provide them.”

She also noted the city did not raise rates as some citizens believe, and the increase in taxes is a direct result of the increased values of vehicles.

Members of council said they've received feedback from some citizens, but Turk wrote that was not a surprise to the city.

Councilman Bill Jones said he’s spoken with several citizens, and he has yet to make his mind up on whether relief should be provided.

“We have put a lot of projects off for a while,” he said. “I understand the burden. We live here and are facing those same increased costs. I am waiting to see what our people come back with and what we might be able to push back."

He also noted the city halted many projects it had planned for almost a decade after the economic crash in 2008, and the city is currently down almost 40 employees.

While Roanoke County was able to provide additional relief for property taxes on top of what is already mandated by the state, it also has four times the citizens at nearly 100,000, Jones said.

The county chose to increase the personal property tax relief percentage mandated by the state by almost double on the first $20,000 in assessed value for qualifying vehicles in an effort to quell the large hike in assessed value of used vehicles, according to county officials.

County citizens will still pay roughly $3 million more in personal property taxes than last year, but without the additional relief, this year’s number would’ve been nearly $49 million, according to county officials.

The city of Roanoke chose not to give additional relief on the extra $3.7 million it will receive this year, as city officials have stated the funds will help needs throughout the city.

Salem Councilman Randy Foley said while he is not against doing some type of rebate, he does wonder what kind of precedent it may set for future councils when the market dictates higher rates.

Turk noted all residents still need to pay their tax bills by the end of the month, and any decision on relief has yet to be made.

“Many people understand that what affects their pockets is also affecting their local government costs,” she wrote. “City Staff will evaluate and advise if there are projects that may be pushed ahead to future years or dropped entirely.”

With Saunders and Wallace already having said they support the relief, it would take just one more vote to have a majority on the five-person council.

Monday’s meeting will start with a work session to discuss the matter at 5:45 p.m., with the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, located at 114 N Broad St.

