Salem election recount confirms November winners

A recount of one of Salem’s closest city council races since the turn of the century did not change the Nov. 8 election outcome.

Councilman John Saunders formally requested a recount of the election in late November after he lost his bid for a second term by a mere 11 votes to fellow incumbent Randy Foley.

Following Thursday’s recount, Saunders said he gained three votes from the absentee precinct, but it was not enough to overtake Foley.

The Salem registrar's office had not yet updated the new results as of Friday afternoon on Virginia’s election website.

Challenger Hunter Holliday took first in the four-person race vying for two seats on the five-member governing body by a wide margin, so his victory was never in question.

In Virginia, there are no automatic recounts, but an apparent losing candidate can ask for a recount if the difference between the apparent winning candidate and the apparent losing candidate is 1% or less of the total votes cast for those two candidates.

Saunders said earlier this month he asked for the recount because he owed it to the citizens who voted for him.

His attorney for the recount, Melvin Williams, was also not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

Saunders wrote in a text message late Thursday night he was happy with how the recount process was handled by everyone involved.

He also noted he would still be open to helping the city anyway he can, including at the civic center where he worked his entire career before joining council in 2018.

Saunders said the experience from the recount “proves in local elections every vote counts.”

Original results from Nov. 8 had Holliday winning with 3,809 votes, followed by Foley with 3,397, Saunders with 3,386 and challenger Anne Marie Green with 3,196.

The newest results will be uploaded to the state’s election website at a later date.

Foley and Holliday will be sworn in next month.