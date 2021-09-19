Salem expands public comment

Salem citizens can now address their city council more frequently, after policies were changed during a recent meeting.

A state law in 2020 required all elected bodies across Virginia to allot time for public hearings during regular meetings, and the city instituted a suitable comment policy by June of that year.

Changes approved by city council on Monday will allow citizens more opportunity to comment during either of Salem’s twice-monthly meetings, rather than as before, when people were only allowed to speak during the first meeting of the month.

“All citizens should have an opportunity to approach council and speak in any meeting,” said Councilman Jim Wallace, who motioned to loosen the restrictions. “It’s just the opportunity to come and speak, and not have to wait until the next meeting, because maybe somebody has something pressing they want to talk about that night.”

The board unanimously agreed to that change, effectively doubling the number of opportunities for Salem residents to address the elected council.