Salem launches first major overhaul of Moyer Sports Complex in its 30-year history

Salem broke ground this week on a $27.5 million renovation of one of the city's premier sport facilities.

The Moyer Sports Complex is set to undergo its first major renovation since being built in 1992, something the city has been aiming to do for at least the last few years.

The city council had been discussing the scope of the project for some time and in April city officials told the council it would cost approximately $23.5 million, up from an estimate of approximately $12 million that was presented in March 2021.

The renovations to the 22-acre facility are being funded by a combination of city funds and $15 million borrowed through a general obligation bond issue, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.

City officials said in April that federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act were not eligible to use for the project. But those funds could be used elsewhere in the city, freeing up other revenue to pay for the project.

Salem sports complex in need of upgrades “The Moyer Sports Complex is absolutely worn out,” said the director of Salem Parks and Recreation.

Assistant City Manager Rob Light broke down the reason for the increased cost in April.

“The initial project budget was a rough order of magnitude based solely on a conceptual plan for the site and prior to any actual scoping and design,” he wrote in an email. “Subsequently, the actual design and specifications for the entire project have been developed. As with any project like this, the budget evolved as the actual scope was developed.”

He also attributed inflation and rising construction costs as other factors increasing the cost.

Some of the major upgrades include pickleball courts, a new skatepark, a state-of-art playground with special needs accessibility, additional parking and a variety of enhancements to the four playing field surfaces, according to Stevens.

The Moyer complex hosts events such as youth baseball and softball tournaments, and state high school and NCAA championships. It's even hosted the USA Olympic softball team. Until the renovation began, it operated daily from March through November. Like similar complexes in Botetourt County and Henry County, it brings a steady flow of visitors who spend money in Salem and elsewhere in the Roanoke Valley during tournaments.

“This renovation and community project will enable The Moyer to remain one of the top sports complexes on the East Coast,” Shaner said in a city news release. “The upgrades to the complex will keep us very competitive when it comes to bidding on national tournaments and other events that help drive the economy in Virginia’s Blue Ridge region.”

It was recognized in 2011 as the Amateur Softball Association of America complex of the year, and Moyer is typically in use an average of 230 days a year with a yearly attendance of approximately 250,000 guests, according to city officials.

Mayor Renee Turk said she has personally enjoyed the amenities Moyer provides, and this project will make that a reality for many others.

“I used to bring my children to the playground, we picnicked here at the Moyer and watched many games over the years,” Turk said in the release. “Think about how many people have benefitted from the amenities of this facility and how many more will be able to enjoy it once the renovation is complete.”

Salem-based G&H Contracting is performing the work with a tentative completion date of early 2024, according to Stevens.