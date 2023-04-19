Salem’s proposed budget for the upcoming year is recommended to be nearly $211 million, down approximately $8 million from the current budget, according to city officials.

“Overall, the budget is down from the previous year due to the one-time appropriation of ARPA [federal pandemic relief] funds in last year's budget,” City Manager Jay Taliaferro wrote in a letter to city council.

The water and sewer funds are the biggest drops in funding for the proposed budget, going from roughly $28.4 million for the current budget to a proposed $15.3 million for fiscal year 2024, beginning July 1. That drop is tied to the ARPA funding.

The electric fund has jumped from $42.4 million to a proposed $50.7 million due to increases in purchased power and transmission costs, according to Taliaferro.

With a current real estate tax rate of $1.20 per $100 of assessed value, the city is anticipated to generate approximately $33.9 million in tax revenue from the new assessments, an increase of nearly $2.9 million from last year.

The city had an increase in property values of more than 16% since 2022, with approximately 9.5% of that coming this year.

The last two years have seen much higher increases in value compared to years past, Taliaferro said.

From 2018 to 2021 property value increases ranged from 2% to 3.5% annually.

However, citizens won’t feel the effects immediately.

“Taxes due June 5 are based on the assessment from 2022,” Justin Kuzmich, the city’s real estate director, said earlier this year. “The new valuations will take effect after July 1, so citizens won’t notice the increase until December.”

Personal property tax revenues are expected to decrease approximately $350,000 to $10 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Other notable expenditures for the city include $5.4 million for the civic center fund, $5.8 million for debt services, $8.4 million for parks and rec and $23.7 million for the school system.

“The General Fund budget includes funding for continuing the downtown streetscaping projects,” Taliaferro wrote. "The phase from Broad Street to Union Street will be completed in a few months and the phase from Market Street to Thompson Memorial will begin next fiscal year.

“Additionally, the Apperson Drive Roanoke River bridge and the Colorado Street southern railroad bridge are slated to begin repair and replacement beginning next year.”

Meanwhile, city officials are also working on a new electrical contract that would take effect in the summer of 2026, according to Taliaferro.

Like some other localities in the state such as Radford and Bedford, Salem buys its power wholesale and resells it to its citizens, while also maintaining its own electrical department.

Taliaferro said recently the electrical department is self-sustaining from the revenue it generates.

The city is on the back end of a contract with Appalachian Power that isn’t set to expire until 2026, but city officials say the process for renewing contracts is complex and takes time.

The city works with the Blue Ridge Power Agency, a non-profit corporation created by its members to pursue joint action, when dealing with new contracts.

A presentation recently given to council by A.K. Briele, the director of the electrical department, states the current options are to go with another long term contract, a shorter five-year contract or purchasing from the wholesale market, among others.

Briele said in a recent interview the city has provides its citizens cheaper rates currently than what Appalachian Power is selling due to current hikes in prices from the regional company.

Contracts for power are based on various factors, he said.

“It's a formula based on their costs and expenses for stuff they have to file every year with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission FERC for all their financial stuff, and so the formula or the rate is based on factors that work into those numbers,” Briele said.

Taliaferro said he anticipates the city will put its proposed contract out to bid in the next few months, but it could take upwards of a year before a deal is reached.

City officials also noted the benefits to having its own electrical department include faster response times for outages.

When AEP had several outrages around the region at Christmas time, leaving many in Roanoke and elsewhere without power for days, Salem’s residents went less than 24 hours before power was fully restored, officials said.