Salem races to repair Mill Lane bridge before Roanoke logperch spawn season

Salem engineers on the Roanoke River bed are racing against nature to finish maintenance beneath the bridge on Mill Lane, because rain forecast later this week threatens to postpone the project for an endangered fish's spawning season.
Flaggers are restricting traffic to one lane to fit extra equipment while contractors in a temporarily drained, dammed section of the riverbed perform routine maintenance to the low-water bridge’s concrete piers. Time is of the essence this week, said Salem City Engineer William Simpson.
“They're trying to get that work done as quick as they can,” Simpson said. "We don't want to get an instance where a bunch of rain comes in and it floods the cofferdam, and then we're stuck not being able to do anything until July 1."
The Roanoke logperch, an endangered species, reproduces between March 15 and June 30, causing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to set a time-of-year restriction on construction activity in waterbodies known to host the imperiled fish, including the Roanoke River.
"We're not supposed to be working in the river during the time-of-year restriction,” Simpson said. "If we have a cofferdam set up, we can work inside the cofferdam.”
As long rain forecasted this week holds off enough to avoid flooding the already dammed section of river, the final few days of work can continue on the bridge maintenance project.
“We had to put an extra pump inside of the dams to keep the water out,” Simpson said on Monday. “While they're finishing up work on the pier in the river, they've got the pumps up on the bridge, so one lane is staying closed for probably another three or four days.”
Once that work is finished, workers will go back to closing one lane only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., as has been the case since December, Simpson said. In addition to repairing parts of the bridge that are normally under water, maintenance is also underway to repair concrete up top and on the bridge’s underside, Simpson said.
“We're in good shape right now. We've probably got another — maybe a week to finish up all the in-river work,” Simpson said. “They've been working on the underside of the bridge, too, and things like that, so we're probably another maybe month, month and a half, and then we should be done.”
Of course, the plan was never to be working into the Roanoke logperch’s mating season, but permitting from the U.S. Army Corps, Department of Environmental Quality, USFWS, Virginia Marine Resource Commission and other entities took longer than expected, Simpson said.
“Our goal was to have this project out to construction last July, but the environmental permits didn't come through until October,” Simpson said. “Once the environmental permits came through, then we were able to get bids back in, and work started around the beginning of December.”
By design, the low-water bridge floods anytime stormwater reaches the top of the Roanoke River’s banks. The 1974-built bridge is overall in good shape, although its low profile is not ideal, Simpson said.
“In a perfect world, we'd replace that bridge, but to do that we would need tens of millions of dollars,” Simpson said. “It would be a massive undertaking, one that we just don't have local money for, and the state doesn't either.”
And besides, the Mill Lane bridge is in good shape, Simpson said. It just needs the $1 million touch-up project now underway, which Simpson said is coming in well under budget.
“We do as much maintenance as we can on a bridge until the point where maintenance doesn't help it anymore, then we just got to replace it,” Simpson said. “The Colorado Street bridge over the railroad is due to be replaced in a couple of years, and the Apperson Drive bridge over the Roanoke River, right there at the intersection of 419, is set to be replaced in the next two or three years as well.”
For now, though, it’s a race against impending rain.
"It looks like Thursday, from what we've seen in our forecast, is looking to be a pretty, pretty nasty day,” Simpson said. “Hopefully within the next three to four days, we should have all of that work done and they can remove the pumps.”