Salem races to repair Mill Lane bridge before Roanoke logperch spawn season

“We had to put an extra pump inside of the dams to keep the water out,” Simpson said on Monday. “While they're finishing up work on the pier in the river, they've got the pumps up on the bridge, so one lane is staying closed for probably another three or four days.”

Once that work is finished, workers will go back to closing one lane only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., as has been the case since December, Simpson said. In addition to repairing parts of the bridge that are normally under water, maintenance is also underway to repair concrete up top and on the bridge’s underside, Simpson said.

“We're in good shape right now. We've probably got another — maybe a week to finish up all the in-river work,” Simpson said. “They've been working on the underside of the bridge, too, and things like that, so we're probably another maybe month, month and a half, and then we should be done.”

Of course, the plan was never to be working into the Roanoke logperch’s mating season, but permitting from the U.S. Army Corps, Department of Environmental Quality, USFWS, Virginia Marine Resource Commission and other entities took longer than expected, Simpson said.