Many localities in the state have seen higher than average real estate valuation over the last two years, and Salem is no exception after its annual reassessment.

The city had an increase in property values of more than 16% since 2022, with approximately 9.5% of that coming this year, according to city officials.

With a current real estate tax rate of $1.20 per $100 of assessed value, the city is anticipated to generate approximately $33.2 million in tax revenue from the new assessments, a nearly $3 million increase from last year.

However, citizens won’t feel the effects immediately.

“Taxes due June 5 are based on the assessment from 2022,” according to Justin Kuzmich, the city’s real estate director. “The new valuations will take effect after July 1, so citizens won’t notice the increase until December.”

He said the last two years have seen much higher increases in value compared to years past.

From 2018 to 2021 property value increases ranged from 2% to 3.5% annually.

While Kuzmich said there are many reasons for the increases, the main reason is simple: demand is up and people are willing to pay more for homes.

Kuzmich said low interest rates, supply chain shortage and higher construction costs have also contributed to the increase in demand.

The city has its own appraisers to determine the value of real estate in Salem, and Kuzmich said the city uses a simple formula to determine value.

“We do what is called assessment to sell price ratios,” he said. “We look at the current assessment on properties and compare that to what they are selling for, and then we use that analysis to set the values for the reassessment.”

He said the city tries to get the values to 90% to 92% of the market value when determining the new assessments, though the state does allow them to go to 100%.

Neighboring Roanoke County reported an average 12% increase earlier this year, while Roanoke homes rose 11%.

Those localities also do annual assessments, though that is not the norm everywhere.

Montgomery County reassesses value every four years, so residents there saw an average increase of 30% this past December.

Roanoke County has had ongoing discussions about possible tax relief for citizens, but Salem has yet to formally address the increase at any of its meetings since the new valuations were mailed out in January, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.

Salem Commissioner of Revenue Kristie Chittum said while the process is ongoing of preparing notices for personal property taxes, which are sent out in April, it does appear that the vast majority of vehicles have gone down in value since last year.

There was an unprecedented rise in used car values in 2022, which was caused in large part due to chip shortages for new cars.

City council did approve a one-time rebate for citizens to help alleviate those tax increases.