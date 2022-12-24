Salem, Roanoke County pass legislative priorities

The Salem City Council recently passed its legislative priorities for the upcoming 2023 General Assembly session.

Of the nine initiatives passed by the council at its December meeting, the most talked about over the last year has likely been the reversal of the state mandate that moved municipal elections to November.

Council members have expressed on multiple occasions the sentiment that those elections get lost in state and national elections when held in November.

Mayor Renee Turk told The Roanoke Times previously she would like to see the elections moved back to the spring as they previously were, because “those who care about local issues make an effort to come out and vote in May.”

Council also noted it is opposed to any effort mandating collective bargaining for public employees.

Salem followed the footsteps of Roanoke County and said it supports state funding for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to support runway extension and other improvements.

Other efforts supported by the council include more support and direct funding towards more mental health initiatives, funding for transportation projects in the Roanoke Valley, including greenways and the widening of Interstate 81 from Christiansburg to Daleville.

The council also voted in favor of amending the Virginia code to include exceptions allowing handheld personal communication device use in vehicles for commercial dispatching purposes and governmental activities.

The council is also in favor of adding an exemption to the Freedom of Information Act to permit governing bodies to discuss in closed meetings the granting of economic development incentives for projects which have already been announced publicly.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors also said it would be making an addition to its legislative priorities it passed back in October to include a request to the state to roll back criminal justice reforms it passed a few years ago.

They move from the county comes after the Roanoke City Council also made a request to the state to reinstate policies like no-knock warrants, the police’s ability to stop drivers for penalties such as having a broken tail light or dark window tints, returning the powers of sentencing from judges back to juries and reinstate a policy that suspects be held without bail for mostly violent crimes.