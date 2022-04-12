Salem, Roanoke County talk budgets; main tax rates to remain unchanged

Salem’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is nearly $45 million more than the current one, but the increase is largely from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

City Manager Jay Taliaferro presented the approximately $216 million budget to council at a special meeting Friday, while the school system presented its budget to council at a Monday meeting.

The approximately $53 million the school system is requesting is a $5 million increase from the current budget and is included as part of the city’s budget.

Taliaferro said the biggest increase in the budget comes from the approximately $31 million the city received from ARPA, most of which he said will be used on various projects and other applicable uses during the current calendar year.

The biggest increase in the city’s budget is the roughly $25 million jump in the general fund to $109 million, however $16 million is from ARPA funding, according to the budget.

Other increases include nearly $10.5 million in additional funding for the sewer and water funds, as well as a $2 million increase in the electrical fund to put it at $42 million for fiscal year 2022-23.

School board Chairman David Preston told council a 5% raise for all school system employees is included in the school budget, as is a 5% raise for full-time city employees if they are eligible, according to the city’s pay scale, Taliaferro told council Friday.

Real estate and personal property tax rates are not expected to be increased, Taliaferro wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Currently, the personal property rate is $3.40 per $100 of assessed value, and the real estate rate is $1.20 per $100. To put it in perspective, a home valued at $100,000 would pay $1,200 in taxes.

The budget is expected to be passed at the council's meeting in June, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.

Council also discussed the an update to the James I. Moyer Sports Complex renovation project, which is slated to cost approximately $23.5 million, up from approximately $12 million that was presented in March 2021.

The rise in cost to revamp the complex known for hosting everything from local youth sports, baseball and softball tournaments to USA Olympic softball teams is part of the process when designing a project, according to Assistant City Manager Rob Light.

“The initial project budget was a rough order of magnitude based solely on a conceptual plan for the site and prior to any actual scoping and design,” he wrote in an email. “Subsequently, the actual design and specifications for the entire project have been developed. As with any project like this, the budget evolved as the actual scope was developed.”

He also attributed inflation and rising construction costs as other factors increasing the cost.

In the 30 years since Moyer’s four baseball diamonds were built in 1992, Salem has done little more than general maintenance on the fields and surrounding facility, city officials have previously stated.

The city previously discussed essential upgrades to the park include erecting a front entry sign, reconfiguring the entryway and parking, renovating the ballfields, fences and backstops, as well as increasing handicap access and adding two large overhead shade structures to shelter spectators.

While smaller details of the project have been modified in an effort to save money, “the key aspects of the project have not been diminished,” Light wrote.

City officials told council they believe borrowing $15 million for the project would be ideal, as it would allow the city to borrow money for projects down the road.

Officials advised council that borrowing the funds would ideally be done in early June to avoid an interest rate hike, which is expected later that month.

And while they said ARPA funds can’t be used specifically for the project, other items can be paid for using the federal funds, thus freeing up other dollars for the Moyer plan.

The city anticipates putting the project out to bid later this month and construction to commence in early summer, with 10-13 months before it is completed, Light wrote.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors also passed its tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year at Tuesday's meeting.

Real estate and personal property tax rates would remain at $1.09 and $3.50, respectively, per $100 of assessed value.

Supervisors also passed the school system’s approximately $229 million budget. Employees will receive a 5% raise for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

More specifics on the two budgets can be found at the government websites: roanokecountyva.gov and salemva.gov.

