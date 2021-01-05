Salem sheriff to run for second term

Salem Sheriff April Staton announced Monday her intent to run for reelection, seeking a second term in office.
“I know I’ve got an election coming up, I just want to get ahead of it,” Staton said. “I like to be ahead of the game as best I can, so just go ahead and make the announcement, put it out there and get back to work.”
Staton, a 20-year resident, joined the sheriff’s office in 2003 and worked through the ranks to chief deputy until being elected the fourth sheriff of Salem in 2017.
In her first term as sheriff, Staton said she is most proud of the strongly bonded culture within her department, which she said feels like family.
“They work hard and do a good job for me,” Staton said. “We work really hard for one another.”
In Salem, there have not been any vacancies at sheriff’s deputy in a year, Staton said.
“The deputies are happy in their jobs and thankfully we’ve been able to hold it down,” Staton said. “Other law enforcement agencies here in the valley and nationwide struggle with keeping people in their jobs.”
Staton said she attests the consistency to a tight-knit culture among high-quality people working in her office.
“To continue fighting for my people and maintaining a high level of service, those are always going to be my goals,” Staton said. “My people are first and foremost.”
Staton said she fights to get more money for the department budget and deputy pay raises, in addition to standing beside deputies and knowing from firsthand experience what they go through daily.
“I would say salaries are going to be what we’re fighting for here in the next four years,” Staton said. “And just being sure we’re responsive to what our community needs, and serving and fulfilling our duties as best we can.”
Running for reelection as an independent, Staton said the politics surrounding funding for law enforcement reaches as far as the state level, and much can hinge on those decisions.
“I like a common-sense approach to things, what makes sense and what’s best for our office and the people,” Staton said. “Sometimes you don’t know where that falls in politics.”
Regardless of the politics, Staton said her primary focus remains serving her office and its constituents.
“Unfortunately there is a lot of politics in this job, but we try to keep those out as best we can,” Staton said. “I represent all people, Republicans and Democrats. Everyone.”
Election Day is Nov. 2, when state and local races will be on the ballot.