Salem sheriff to run for second term

Salem Sheriff April Staton announced Monday her intent to run for reelection, seeking a second term in office.

“I know I’ve got an election coming up, I just want to get ahead of it,” Staton said. “I like to be ahead of the game as best I can, so just go ahead and make the announcement, put it out there and get back to work.”

Staton, a 20-year resident, joined the sheriff’s office in 2003 and worked through the ranks to chief deputy until being elected the fourth sheriff of Salem in 2017.

In her first term as sheriff, Staton said she is most proud of the strongly bonded culture within her department, which she said feels like family.

“They work hard and do a good job for me,” Staton said. “We work really hard for one another.”

In Salem, there have not been any vacancies at sheriff’s deputy in a year, Staton said.

“The deputies are happy in their jobs and thankfully we’ve been able to hold it down,” Staton said. “Other law enforcement agencies here in the valley and nationwide struggle with keeping people in their jobs.”

Staton said she attests the consistency to a tight-knit culture among high-quality people working in her office.