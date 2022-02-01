Salem spa denied massage permit after questions about activity

A Salem acupuncture business was denied a special exemption permit to give massages at last week’s city council meeting after officials discussed possible improper activity being conducted there.

Sunshine Spa, as it was known, did not have anyone to speak on behalf of the now-closed business before council member Randy Foley swiftly moved to deny the spa formerly located on West Main Street near Fort Lewis Elementary a special exception permit to allow full-body massages at the business that was only zoned for acupuncture therapy.

City Zoning Administrator Mary Ellen Wines said the business required a special exemption for massages since nobody at the business had a massage therapist’s license from the state.

Foley said after the meeting that he moved to deny the exemption after a report from the city’s Planning Commission noted that there might be sexual massages taking place at the business.

A city employee who deals with code compliance went into the business shortly after it opened in early November to ask for a full-body massage, and upon being told he could get one, the city employee let the spa employee know that it was illegal without the proper zoning or license, according to city documents.

The resulting report stated the “business was also found to be allowing sexual acts to be performed along with the massages.”

The name on the special exemption application in Salem, Xain Ying Sun, differed from the name, Xue Ming Sun, that was tied to a business license for a massage parlor also known as Sunshine Spa in Christiansburg, which was part of a May, 2021, prostitution sting by the town’s police department.

Five people were charged after search warrants were executed at three Christiansburg massage parlors as the result of a three-month investigation into complaints of “illicit sexual activity." The cases were resolved with series of plea agreements with the three businesses involved in the incident having business licenses revoked.

Salem city spokesman Mike Stevens said no criminal charges were filed against the Salem business, and the city’s police department had no report on the matter.

City documents provided to the Salem council and planning commission show screenshots from an online website where people reviewed their encounters with a female employee known as “Coco,” with one person that used the business stating he paid $40 for the woman to get undressed and perform a sexual massage on him.

Another commenter from the website described having sexual relations with a women of the same name.

City officials said they hadn’t seen the business open for months since it applied for the special exemption permit, and The Roanoke Times went to the establishment last week and there appeared to be no occupancy.

Xain Yung Sun, who listed a Roanoke address on her application, did not respond to multiple phone calls to a number that was also listed under her name on the application.

Peter Ambrosio, listed as the property owner for the 2396 West Main St. building, said he had no knowledge of any illegal activity that may have been occurring at the business, stating that a call from The Roanoke Times was the first he’d heard of the allegations, and that he was only a property manager, not the actual owner.

City officials said the business was operating without a license after it had not been granted one, due to the locality finding out about the massages.

Commissioner of the Revenue Kristie Chittum said businesses can technically operate under a 30-day grace period without the business license with applying for things like a special zoning permit.

She said since the license was not approved, any copy of it was not available under the Freedom of Information Act.

Ambrosio told The Roanoke Times the occupants of the building have been gone since sometime in December.

