Salem sports complex in need of upgrades

While teams prepare to play ball at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, this season may be the aged venue’s last before a pause in the action to receive $12.4 million in much needed updates.

In the tens of thousands of innings and rounding 30 years since Moyer’s four baseball diamonds were built in 1992, Salem has done little more than general maintenance on the fields and surrounding facility, said Parks and Recreation Director John Shaner.

“The Moyer Sports Complex is absolutely worn out,” Shaner said. “The world of sports marketing has gotten so competitive, and there are so many new complexes going up all across the country. We have got to stay competitive.”

The Moyer complex hosts events from youth baseball to USA Olympic softball teams, operating daily from March through November, Shaner said. It was recognized in 2011 as the Amateur Softball Association of America complex of the year, but the place is past its prime.

“We have hardly done anything to put back into this facility,” Shaner said.

Shaner said he remembers the complex got new scoreboards a few years back, but those were paid for using money from sponsorships.