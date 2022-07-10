Salem still figuring out how it will provide car tax rebates

Salem city officials are hoping to have the information in place to send out rebate checks for car taxes by the end of August.

The rebates come after the city initially planned its budget with no personal property tax relief to its citizens, despite the value of many new and used cars increasing by as much as 50% percent this year, largely due to supply chain issues.

Stemming largely from a push by Vice Mayor Jim Wallace and Councilman John Saunders, council decided it would in fact be giving rebates to citizens, it determined in late May.

Since then employees have been working with the commissioner of the revenue and treasurer’s office to determine how much of a rebate should be given to individuals, according to City Manager Jay Taliaferro.

He said the city is currently working with the software company the city uses to keep up with tax data to figure out a way to formulate how much each citizen should get back in the refund.

He said the rebate will be based on what citizens paid in taxes, and those who didn’t have to pay taxes due to state mandated relief will not receive a rebate.

Taliaferro said the council has directed the city to give back approximately half of the total surplus it received this year, which is somewhere in the $900,000 to $1 million range.

He also noted the city will work to make sure it combines the refund for households that paid taxes on multiple vehicles, thus saving the city from having to send multiple checks to an individual.

Taliaferro said last week the city has not yet received a price from the software company, PCI USA, a tax management company.

The city has also not determined how much it will cost to mail the checks, he said, noting there are 23,000 vehicles potentially eligible for rebates.

Late last month, Roanoke also decided to give reimbursements for property taxes paid on personal vehicles.

A rebate equal to 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle was approved by the Roanoke City Council in late June.

The vote came after a lengthy council discussion over progressive versus regressive taxing – and whether it should adopt the flat 17.5% rebate or another option that would have rebated up to an $82.77 maximum per vehicle, with no vehicle owner receiving more than they paid in tax.

Roanoke will be giving back the nearly $6 million it had in surplus property taxes to residents this year.

Roanoke County also made the move to provide tax relief, though, unlike the two cities, did so before they were due at the end of May, saving them from having to go back and revisit the issue.