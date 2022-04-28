Salem to use property tax revenue increase on capital improvements

Salem will see an increase of more than $6 million in tax revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, according to the city’s proposed 2022-23 budget.

While rates are set to remain the same, the city is projecting increases from multiple sources, with the bulk of the funds coming from real estate and personal property taxes, which are expected to generate approximately $4 million more in revenue, and an approximately $1.3 million increase in sales tax revenue.

The city will follow Roanoke in not providing any additional relief other than what is mandated by law through the state Personal Property Tax Relief Act, according to city officials.

The city received $2,588,707 to implement the PPTRA, which allocates the same percentage, 41.15% according to the state’s formula, across the board to the first $20,000 of a citizen’s personal use vehicle, according to city records. Those with a vehicle valued at $1,000 or less do not pay taxes on the vehicle, per state law.

City Mayor Renee Turk said the increase in property taxes – predominantly due to the unprecedented increase in vehicle values prompted by a shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – will be used for capital improvement projects throughout Salem.

“Whether it be with the water system or the sewer system or the variety of different needs we have … we’ve gone through periods where we haven’t been able to do a lot of improvements,” she said. We need to focus on getting some things taken care of.

“When council talked about it … we felt it was imperative that we repair some of the issues some of these people are going through in their neighborhood with stormwater runoff, problems with our water system and pipes we are having issues with.”

In Roanoke County, officials adjusted residents’ personal property tax bills down from what residents would have otherwise owed.

The county chose to increase the personal property tax relief percentage mandated by the state from 47.45% to 83.3% on the first $20,000 in assessed value for qualifying vehicles in an effort to quell the large hike in assessed value of used vehicles, according to county officials.

However, Roanoke, like Salem, chose not to give relief as well, instead taking the $3.7 million increase in revenue.

Salem will continue working on its proposed $216 million budget at 3:30 p.m. Monday during a work session at the city Civic Center.

The same time Tuesday and Wednesday has been slated for more sessions, if needed.

Property taxes are due in Salem by May 31.

