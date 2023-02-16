A spicy dish of politics was served alongside lunch at a Salem restaurant Thursday, where a city council member doubted the national government, and U.S. Rep. Ben Cline said he is practicing “aggressive incrementalism" as part of a Republican House majority planning to "push the envelope," in Washington, D.C.

During the lunchtime Cline town hall event at Lydia's Italian Kitchen, a quorum of Salem City Council members peppered the congressman, R-Botetourt, with questions.

Mixed among a lunch crowd of about 25 people seated in a back room at Lydia’s Italian Kitchen were the council members, Hunter Holliday, Vice Mayor Jim Wallace and Mayor Renee Turk, plus other city officials.

Holliday stood to open the question session.

“I want to start from the beginning, I mean how did we get to this point where we’re at right now with our country?” Holliday said. “I'm at the point personally, where I think, I don't believe anything the government puts out. I think the exact opposite is probably true.”

From the coronavirus, “to everything else,” Holliday said, “it's constant distraction and chaos, and that's what this country is right now.”

“So you have the Hunter Biden laptop, what’s happening with that?” Holliday said. “Our president should not be sitting in the White House right now, literally. It upsets me, and probably sure upsets a lot of people in this room.”

In response, Cline said he takes the attitude of "aggressive incrementalism.” He said with Republican control of U.S. House the envelope will be pushed.

“We recognize that a lot of what we can do, now that we have gavels, is put out evidence of the wrongdoing that you're talking about,” Cline said. “Plan on watching hearings, and it's going to be uncomfortable. People are going to be very upset with what they're hearing, because we're laying it all out there.”

Cline spoke about efforts as a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a subgroup of hard-right Republicans, to “produce more conservative legislation.”

“The Freedom Caucus is still only about 35 [members], and the moderate caucus is about twice that many,” Cline said. “So, we're going to be working within the Republican conference to reach a consensus on the issues, but the bills as they come out of committee should be more conservative than they have been in the past.”

Cline sits on House committees including the judiciary, as well as appropriations, and the budget. He said long-held status quos in the U.S. Capitol are no longer acceptable.

“Be prepared, now that there are four Freedom Caucus members on appropriations, be prepared for zeroing-out agencies,” Cline said. “We will do that in the House bill, and then we'll see what the Senate produces.”

But that intent to defund federal agencies does not apply to entitlement programs like social security or Medicare, Cline said, refuting a statement made by President Joe Biden during the annual State of the Union address earlier in February.

“Social Security and Medicare are becoming insolvent. In 10 years, they're going to be paying out more than they take in, so we have to have a conversation, but that’s separate,” Cline said. “Current recipients are not going to see benefits changed."

Wallace, the vice mayor, asked for an insider’s perspective on the presidential contest coming up in 2024.

“Will it be our governor? I don't know,” Cline said. “I know our governor [Glenn Youngkin] traveled a lot last fall. You can generally tell who's going to run by their appearances in Iowa and New Hampshire.”

As of Thursday, former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are the only two announced candidates for the Republican nomination, Cline said, listing a handful of other potential candidates who might join the race.

“I know that Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has been talked about,” Cline said. “He's an original Freedom Caucus member, so he came and met with us the other day, and talked about the great work he's doing in Florida. And he's doing amazing things in Florida.”

But the former U.S. president is the man to beat for the nomination, Cline said.

“He's the most likely candidate,” Cline said of Trump. “But there are others who are interested, and we'll just see how it shakes out.”

Turk, Salem’s mayor, said there is extreme need for federal funding to Total Action for Progress (TAP), a nonprofit aimed at helping people achieve economic independence in and around the Roanoke Valley.

“They’ve got students waiting, they can't service them, they do not have the teachers. They cannot compete with local funding, federal funding is so desperately needed at this point,” Turk said. “It’s a federal program. We will do as much as we can locally to help them, but they need that funding.”

Cline said TAP “does a number of things” really well that he supports, but the federal government has to change the way it operates, which includes programs that are federally administered.

“When it comes to fighting poverty in this country, there has been a war on poverty for 50 years, and we haven’t won it,” Cline said. “We’ve got to think about different ways to combat poverty in our communities.”

Salem Sheriff April Staton said she was short three deputies on Thursday because they were guarding people who are under temporary detention orders and awaiting beds for mental health treatment.

“What we’re doing, Salem P.D., Salem Sheriff’s office, is we’re sitting on mental health patients around the clock. If it’s 24 hours, that’s great. We’ve sat on juveniles for six-plus days,” Staton said. “We don't have the staffing to sit in a hospital and babysit. Granted, they have mental health issues, they need to be where they are.”

Cline said it’s an issue that dates back to his time in the state legislature, which started in 2002.

“They need to re-do that system at the state level by providing more state beds. I'm happy to help with that, and look at federally supporting the construction of additional beds,” Cline said. “It's got to be a joint effort, federally, state and local, but the primary driver has to be state.”

Salem Economic Development Authority Chairman Dave Robbins said finding people to work has been a challenge for the city. With border security a topic of the day, he asked if there might be some expedited way to give work licenses to people who are immigrating.

“We need a quick way, for those people who are not a threat, to get them into this workforce,” Robbins said. “Any help or thoughts you have on that would be great.”

Cline said he agreed there is a challenge for employers finding qualified employees.

“But I’m going to have to take issue with the idea that we need to somehow accommodate or find a way for the people who are here illegally to work,” Cline said. “They need to be deported.”

Others during the hour-long question session asked about Second Amendment rights, preventing catastrophic train wrecks, the prevalence and impacts of opioids like fentanyl, U.S. border security in Texas, and privacy implications of societal shifts toward digital currencies.

Cline said he has been hosting town hall events across his districts since he was a member of the state legislature. He schedules the events at various places and times of day because all localities are different.

“These are so important to me, because right now, we're up in Washington, and I call it the swamp, and some people might take offense at that, but it really is,” Cline said. “And despite the best efforts of so many to drain the swamp, it's still very swampy.”