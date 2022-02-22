School funding tops list of current budget help for Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND — Raises for teachers and money to rebuild crumbling public schools are items of bipartisan focus likely to receive increased funding over the next two years, said delegates representing Southwest Virginia during the state’s budget planning process.

The Virginia Senate and House of Delegates have both drafted two-year budgets, and will soon collaborate to finalize a plan for spending tens of billions worth of taxpayer money. Fifth-term Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, is for the first time one of the 22-member House Appropriations Committee.

“It's been great to be able to advocate for our region,” Rasoul said of the budgeting process. “Just to make sure that we get our fair share.”

More than $500 million is budgeted by delegates for school construction incentives, which lawmakers said could encourage as much as $2 billion worth of improvement, good for about 80 new school facilities.

House lawmakers also proposed a 4% raise in each of the next two years for teachers, on top of 1% bonuses both years.

Rasoul said he is still looking for increased support for teacher raises, and other ways to help schools, including added funds for schools with at-risk youth populations, of particular benefit to Roanoke.

“I feel like we have done well in trying to get as much as we can for Southwest Virginia thus far,” Rasoul said. “But I'm hoping it'll only improve as negotiations move forward.”

Lawmakers are budgeting with a state surplus of more than $2.5 billion, though Republicans who hold the House majority plan on holding true to campaign promises that Virginians will receive some of that back in tax refunds.

“It's great to be in this situation right now,” Rasoul said. “The state's revenues are solid, and we’re able to make good, targeted investments.”

In the Democrat-controlled Senate, promised tax cuts are a point of contention. It’s a balancing act to ensure the state’s basic needs in education, health care and public services are fully funded, while finding ways to reasonably refund taxpayers, Rasoul said.

“I voted for the tax refunds, and I voted for the grocery tax repeal. Those seemed reasonable,” Rasoul said. “Some of the other ones are very expensive and long-term decisions, with long-term impacts.”

Balance was achieved in the proposed House budget, as shown through the school construction funds and simultaneous taxpayer relief, said Del. Will Wampler, R-Washington. He is a second-term lawmaker who is also participating for the first time on the House money committee.

“In the House budget, we have $2 billion in tax relief back to Virginians through various tax cuts: grocery, gas, relief directly back to the taxpayers,” Wampler said. “We'll have to watch how those continue throughout the session, see which ones make it through to the final budget.”

Aside from school funds, Wampler said the House budget includes funding for a mental health crisis center in Southwest Virginia, with the hopes that such a facility would alleviate the need for law enforcement to involve itself so extensively with related calls.

“This is the first step we can take to help begin that initial treatment of folks in crisis, and hopefully move towards a better outcome for the patient," Wampler said. “Once we provide a place, I think we'll have to look forward to continuing that continuum of care, making sure that people are taking care of their initial crisis, and have ongoing treatment as needed.”

On economic development, $180 million in the proposed House budget is set for establishing shovel-ready business sites to attract manufacturing, industry and commerce opportunities, Wampler said.

"With the leadership in place ... and several appropriators from Southwest involved, we're able to see a lot more attention to Southwest Virginia," Wampler said. "I hope that's seen as a good thing."

There’s also money to support farmers who are upholding agricultural best practices, he said.

But perhaps the biggest emerging victory is the bipartisan support for school funding, which could put a dent in the estimated $25 billion worth of construction needs statewide.

“Over $500 million for school construction is a huge win for the whole state and Southwest Virginia,” Wampler said. “That's going to help us modernize certain schools, build new schools and provide for much needed maintenance in some of these school divisions across Southwest and Southside.”

