Second lawsuit filed by opponents of proposed wind farm in Botetourt County

Judge Joel Branscom allowed the case to move forward in August. However, he said the question of whether the plaintiffs have standing to bring suit — some of them live more than five miles away from where the turbines are to be located — was a close call that may be revisited later.

In its latest lawsuit, the group raised concerns about the long-term impacts of infrasound, the low-frequency noise that is generated by the slowly spinning turbines.

Opponents also say the turbines, which would be about twice as tall as the Wells Fargo tower in downtown Roanoke, will mar the scenic landscape and endanger wildlife and water bodies.

A special exception permit granted by the board of supervisors last year required final site plans be approved for the facility by May 26. Apex missed the deadline, saying that supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were to blame.

Although the General Assembly approved an extension of deadlines for projects slowed by the pandemic, zoning administrator Drew Pearson ruled in July that the law did not apply to Rocky Forge.

That issue, along with questions about the wind farm’s environmental impacts, will now be decided in court.