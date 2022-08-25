 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Sen. Tim Kaine visits Hindu temple, hears of immigration issues in Salem stops

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., visited members of a Hindu temple in Salem during a Thursday stop that included a later discussion with members of the South Asian community across the Roanoke Valley to discuss immigration issues.

Members of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple welcomed the senator, who learned about their religion and charitable work throughout Virginia.

Following the temple visit, Kaine met with some 20 members of the valley's South Asian community — a mix of immigrants who have been in the region for decades and are citizens, and others who've arrived more recently — at a nearby hotel to discuss long backlogs and waits in the immigration system to get work visas, green cards or citizenship.

Other issues included trouble getting work licensing without English fluency but with a skillset, and also the burden of student loans.

“The community is growing more diverse and as it’s growing more diverse it’s growing more welcoming,” Kaine said.

Kaine’s visit was part of a four-day trip through Western and Southwest Virginia while the Senate is in recess.

Heather Rousseau, a photojournalist for The Roanoke Times since 2015, is the 2021-22 Secular Society Fellowship recipient. Her work is focused on refugees and immigrants in the Roanoke region.

Heather Rousseau is The Secular Society Investigative Fellow at The Roanoke Times. She moved to Roanoke in 2015 and has worked around the country as a visual journalist for over 15 years. She loves to share stories through photography and video.

