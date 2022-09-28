Serendipitous $6 million grant to create Fincastle Museum

Botetourt County received $6 million from the state to build a Fincastle Museum.

The state budget includes a grant from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to locate, design and construct a Fincastle Museum within town limits, said Jon Lanford, assistant county administrator, during a Tuesday board of supervisors meeting.

Board Chairman Richard Bailey said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, deserves commendation for being able to find state funding and land it in Fincastle.

“We’re kind of learning as we go here on this thing, because in all honesty, it kind of was a little bit of a surprise, I think we didn’t see it coming,” Bailey said. “The money was there, it got through the General Assembly, so I think we’re going to try to take advantage of it.”

Requests for designs and other construction plans are forthcoming, and the county will also ask for proposals on operating, maintaining and otherwise supporting a purpose-built museum, Lanford said.

A Fincastle Museum might include video presentations and rotating exhibits, Bailey said.

“The vision of this thing is that there’s a building that will be dedicated to the history of our area,” Bailey said. “It will be $6 million worth of facility that will highlight the history that goes back 250 years.”

Initial ideas call for the museum to be built at the Botetourt County Courthouse campus, as part of that facility’s ongoing $25 million reconstruction process, Lanford said.

A local match of $500,000 for the $6 million state grant is not required to be cash, and is likely covered through grading and site preparation already planned for courthouse reconstruction.

The money for a new museum comes after Botetourt County Schools in August said its capital improvement budget was again underfunded for the school year, the result of a $4.5 million accounting mixup.

Of other historical interest from this week’s board meeting, a new citizen commission was approved to preserve historical properties in Botetourt County.

Supervisor Steve Clinton said the commission will help landowners find tax advantages and grants for up-keeping and maintaining their old homes and other important buildings.

“There’s a whole host of valuable and historically significant properties in Botetourt County that are just forgotten, and kind of falling by the wayside, and deteriorating in some cases,” Clinton said. “The idea is to contact the owners, and encourage them to take steps to preserve their properties.”

Also Tuesday, County Administrator Gary Larrowe’s contract was extended five years, as part of the board’s pre-agreed consent agenda. His annual salary is $205,000, according to a county spokesperson.

Further, the county board agreed to advertise a request for proposal on plans to renovate the Buchanan Library, using an assessment previously conducted by Enteros Design, a Richmond firm.

Supervisor Amy White said the Buchanan Library is at about half capacity, with an entire second floor not in use, as has been the case for about a quarter century.

“The bottom line is, we moved this building there in the 1990s… and they moved it with the promise that the building was going to be completed,” White said. “We need to honor our commitment and follow through on this to the best of our ability.”