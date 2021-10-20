Setup, process mar Virginia's redistricting commission

“If a commission is going to be successful, it's OK to include the even partisan split, but you have to remove the actual direct influence of the state legislators themselves,” Goedert said. “It's definitely been my reading that the partisan state legislators on this commission have really been driving this disagreement, much more than the citizen members.”

He referenced California, Arizona and Washington as examples of states that saw successful redistricting led by commissions, where lawmakers were not heavily involved in the process. Michigan and Colorado are appointing redistricting commissions now that are set up to see more success than Virginia’s, Goedert said.

“Going forward, the legislature could propose an actual nonpartisan commission which would not involve the legislature,” Goedert said. “Maybe given the outcome of this process, the Democrats [currently in the majority] in the legislature would be willing to do that.”

In the past, before voters agreed to amend the Virginia Constitution in 2020, redistricting was handled by the state’s General Assembly.

Some change in the commission’s setup seems necessary for future efforts, but for redistricting in 2021, it seems increasingly likely maps will be drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court.

“When states have adopted a nonpartisan commission approach, they have tended to be successful in drawing maps that were fair on a partisan basis, and that created a reasonably good amount of competition,” Goedert said. “You have to have the right process.”

