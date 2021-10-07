Sheriff candidates offer thoughts in Salem

Shelor said the extra certification is a matter of readiness, especially when dealing with people who are suffering from ailing mental health.

“Law enforcement handling this stuff needs to be dual certified,” Shelor said. “If you're not trained to do the task at hand, you need to be better equipped.”

Staton said the mental health system, specifically the time required to transport mental health patients, is one of the biggest challenges facing police and sheriff’s departments alike. Deputies sometimes drive eight hour round trips to get a patient committed to an available mental health facility elsewhere in Virginia.

“We're all struggling with that, and it affects us a great deal. We spend a lot of hours after work,” Staton said. “That also affects the amount of wear and tear on our vehicles, because we are going all over the place.”

Shelor and Goodman agreed on the resource drain of mental health transports.

“It doesn't matter whether you're law enforcement certified,” Staton said. “What I seek to do every day is to grow and develop my people into good humans, to be good people and good servants.”

All three candidates said their leadership abilities uniquely qualify them for the role of sheriff.