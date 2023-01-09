Sherri Blevins, Mary Biggs re-elected as Montgomery County board leaders

CHRISTIANSBURG — Sherri Blevins and Mary Biggs are staying on as chairwoman and vice chairwoman of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

The board, via two separate unanimous votes Monday night, approved the Republican Blevins as chairwoman and the Democrat Biggs as the vice chairwoman during the elected body’s annual reorganization.

The votes mark the second straight year that the two women were elected to those roles.

“I would like to thank each of you for your continued support,” Blevins said immediately after the vote. “It’s truly my honor to serve along each of you.”

The elections of Blevins and Biggs to the leadership roles last year marked the first time in the county’s history that two women held the chairwoman and vice chairwoman roles.

Blevins forms part of the board’s 4-3 GOP majority. Biggs is the longest-serving supervisor, having been in the seat since 1996.

Each of the two supervisors’ terms expires at the end of this year. Blevins, who made an unsuccessful bid in 2021 for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, began her time on the board in 2020.

Each supervisor is paid a base salary of $14,000 annually. The chairwoman and vice chairwoman are paid an additional $2,000 and $1,400, respectively.