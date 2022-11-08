Signs and balloons added to help voters find Roanoke Peters Creek precinct

Voters struggled to find Roanoke's Peters Creek polling place for several hours Tuesday morning, prompting election officials to rush signs to the location.

The confusion stemmed from the placement of the polling place in an auxiliary gym at the rear of William Fleming High School. The polling place address given to the public was that of the high school, which is on Ferncliff Avenue Northwest, but voters needed to take nearby Ordway Drive Northwest to reach the gym and polling place entrance.

The high school was otherwise closed for Election Day.

Based on calls from people struggling to find the polling place, "we have made some significant sign corrections, not corrections, but alterations," Director of Elections and General Registrar Andrew Cochran said. "We have taken out signs three different times and balloons to make the turning points more visible."

Jamaal Jackson, an independent candidate for Roanoke City Council who is Black, expressed concern and noted that Peters Creek serves one of the largest African-American areas of the city. "I think it's very disheartening what has happened and quite unfair to those who vote in that area that they did not receive adequate information and signage toward the voting precinct."

Tuesday's city council election included 11 candidates for four seats, which represents a majority of the seven-member council.

Voters used to cast ballots beside the high school at the former William Ruffner Middle School on Ferncliff Avenue, but officials moved the polling place to the high school's gym once Ruffner began to undergo construction for a new career and technical education center at Fleming. The new polling place was used in the June 2022 primary election.

Joe Cobb, a Democratic incumbent running for reelection, said he stood in front of Ruffner for an hour or two on Tuesday redirecting would-be voters to Ordway Drive. "What I experienced was people who maybe didn't vote in the primary and hadn't voted at the new location since Ruffner closed," he said.

By early afternoon, signs and balloons marked the way to vote.

Domonique Brown, working for the campaign of independent candidate Preston Tyler, said voting was light at the Peters Creek precinct in the morning before navigation woes were resolved. "From 6 until 10, we might have had 50 voters," he said. Once the route via Ordway Drive was marked, voting picked up, he said, noting that 239 people had cast ballots by 11 a.m. At 3:15 p.m., 375 people had voted, he said.

Without the addition of signs and balloons, "there's no telling where we'd be right now," he said.