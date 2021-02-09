Signs to address speeding in Roanoke County neighborhoods

New radar speed signs will be installed to slow traffic through two Roanoke County neighborhoods.
“County staff frequently receive neighborhood speeding complaints,” said Roanoke County Transportation Planning Administrator Megan Cronise. “Meadowlark Road in the Penn Forest neighborhood and Canter Drive in the Canterbury neighborhood have been the source of many speeding complaints over several years.”
Both the Penn Forest and Canterbury neighborhoods have posted speed limits of 25 mph, but past police department speed studies have shown 85% of drivers travelling over that limit by 7 or more miles per hour, Cronise said Tuesday to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.
“I hate to acknowledge it,” said Supervisor Paul Mahoney, who has neighbors in Penn Forest. “But coming down the hill, I’m sure I’m doing more than 25.”
After more than 600 surveys were mailed out to relevant residents in late 2020, results showed 91 out of 93 respondents in the Meadowlark Road area were in favor of speed boards being installed for one year. Near Canter Drive, 83% of respondents were in favor of a yearlong speed board stay.
A speed board displays to a driver how fast their vehicle is traveling, and records that data for analysis.
“It is a traffic-calming device, it is intended to slow speeds,” Cronise said. “We would take a look and see, overall have these numbers decreased over time?”
Roanoke County law enforcement owns a pair of battery-powered speed boards that can operate for up to one week before needing new batteries, but Cronise said new boards purchased by the county would be hardwired or solar-powered to continuously gather data for longer periods of time.
“Purchasing, installing and maintaining the speed boards is estimated at approximately $35,000,” Cronise said.
Supervisor David Radford said he has received comments about speeding on Canter Drive.
“We’re having to fund this out of our pocket,” Radford said. “I’m not sure this isn’t an overreaction.”
Similarly, Mahoney said he has heard speeding complaints from area residents, but he did not want to put Roanoke County on the hook to purchase more speed boards down the road for other neighborhoods.
“Are we setting a precedent? Because I’m sure there are other streets in Roanoke County that have similar problems,” Mahoney said. “I don’t want to create a future problem for us or for our board.”
Cronise said the speed boards could be installed elsewhere for similar traffic calming efforts as deemed necessary, after spending their pilot year at the Canterbury and Penn Forest neighborhoods.
Despite some doubts, the supervisors unanimously approved a resolution initiating the yearlong speed studies on Canter Drive and Meadowlark Road, including a $35,000 expenditure for two speed boards on both sides of the two roads.