Signs to address speeding in Roanoke County neighborhoods

Roanoke County law enforcement owns a pair of battery-powered speed boards that can operate for up to one week before needing new batteries, but Cronise said new boards purchased by the county would be hardwired or solar-powered to continuously gather data for longer periods of time.

“Purchasing, installing and maintaining the speed boards is estimated at approximately $35,000,” Cronise said.

Supervisor David Radford said he has received comments about speeding on Canter Drive.

“We’re having to fund this out of our pocket,” Radford said. “I’m not sure this isn’t an overreaction.”

Similarly, Mahoney said he has heard speeding complaints from area residents, but he did not want to put Roanoke County on the hook to purchase more speed boards down the road for other neighborhoods.

“Are we setting a precedent? Because I’m sure there are other streets in Roanoke County that have similar problems,” Mahoney said. “I don’t want to create a future problem for us or for our board.”

Cronise said the speed boards could be installed elsewhere for similar traffic calming efforts as deemed necessary, after spending their pilot year at the Canterbury and Penn Forest neighborhoods.