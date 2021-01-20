Six Republicans vie Thursday for nomination to try to succeed late Sen. Chafin; Democrat enters race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These laws are being introduced by people that don't understand guns at all," she said.

Baker said as a sheriff's deputy in Dickenson County, he swore to take an oath to protect the Constitution, and as a member of the Virginia Citizen's Defense League - a gun rights lobbying group known for its extreme views on gun laws - he will not support any firearm legislation and will actively work against passing new gun laws.

Another major topic of the night was how to get jobs to a region that is one of the most economically disadvantaged in the state, with parts of the district being devastated by the declining coal industry.

Dotson, a former district and circuit court judge and the dean of the Appalachian School of Law, said focusing on bringing jobs to the region would be one of his main goals if he's elected in March, stating that diversification of industries in the region is key.

Neo, a former commonwealth's attorney in Tazewell County, agreed with that sentiment, saying that while she supports coal workers and their struggles, it may be time to look elsewhere as energy needs are rapidly changing, with coal continuing to fall down the list of preferred energy sources.