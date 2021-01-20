Six Republicans vie Thursday for nomination to try to succeed late Sen. Chafin; Democrat enters race

Six Republicans are vying to become the nominee Thursday to try to succeed their late partymate in the 38th state Senate District.
Sen. Ben Chafin, who was 60, died from complications related to COVID-19 on New Year's Day. He was set to begin his third term as senator after taking the seat in 2014 in a special election following the resignation of former Democratic senator Phillip Puckett. Chafin won again in 2015 when he ran unopposed in the primary and general elections, before winning for the final time in 2019 over George McCall III.
Now, for the second time in less than a decade, the district's senate seat will be filled by someone running in a special election, this one set for March 23.
Thursday's GOP firehouse primary - to include numerous voting locations around the district - includes Jony Baker, Chad Dotson, Travis Hackworth, Elijah Leonard, Kimberly Lowe and Tamara Neo.
And it appears the March election will be competitive. On Wednesday night, former Radford city councilwoman and healthcare provider, Laurie Buchwald, announced her intention to seek the Democratic nomination in the 38th.
“Southwest Virginia is struggling. It has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered economically for far too long, and is longing for a voice in Richmond that puts partisan politics aside and gets results for our region and people. I believe that I am that person,” said Buchwald. “My thoughts and prayers are still with the family of late-Senator Ben Chafin, and hope that as his successor, I can live up to the exceptional level of service he provided to those in the 38th District.”
The Republican candidates spoke about their priorities and why they're qualified to be the district's next senator at a virtual town hall on Facebook hosted by the Radford City Republicans Tuesday evening, a roughly hour-long event moderated by party member Forrest Hite, a member of the Radford City Council.
Candidates largely stuck to popular Republican talking points in some for or fashion, with all speaking against the gun laws passed in last year's Democratically-controlled assembly, while pledging not to even entertain future bills they believe infringe on gun rights they said were protected under the Second Amendment.
"If we lose our Second Amendment rights, all others will follow," Leonard, a member of the Lebanon Town Council and Air Force veteran, said.
While seven of eight gun bills Gov. Ralph Northam passed in the General Assembly last year, the one that would have banned assault weapons and high capacity magazines did not.
Lowe, a Tazewell County farmer and policy advisor, said one of the best ways to "protect gun rights for law abiding citizens" was to try to deregulate the laws already currently on the books.
"These laws are being introduced by people that don't understand guns at all," she said.
Baker said as a sheriff's deputy in Dickenson County, he swore to take an oath to protect the Constitution, and as a member of the Virginia Citizen's Defense League - a gun rights lobbying group known for its extreme views on gun laws - he will not support any firearm legislation and will actively work against passing new gun laws.
Another major topic of the night was how to get jobs to a region that is one of the most economically disadvantaged in the state, with parts of the district being devastated by the declining coal industry.
Dotson, a former district and circuit court judge and the dean of the Appalachian School of Law, said focusing on bringing jobs to the region would be one of his main goals if he's elected in March, stating that diversification of industries in the region is key.
Neo, a former commonwealth's attorney in Tazewell County, agreed with that sentiment, saying that while she supports coal workers and their struggles, it may be time to look elsewhere as energy needs are rapidly changing, with coal continuing to fall down the list of preferred energy sources.
Hackworth, who is a current member of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and owns a variety of businesses in the area, said he knows how to create jobs, because he's been doing it for years. He said he find needs in the region and helps fill them as a businessman, and would continue to do so as a senator.
In lockstep with Republican ideals, all six candidates stated they were vehemently against abortion, and most said they would work to "protect the sanctity of life."
Each candidate was asked by Hite which current or former state representative they'd model themselves after. Several mentioned Chafin and some other legislators. Lowe said she would choose Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in part because she "speaks truth and "brings issues to light."
"I speak with her almost everyday," Lowe said.
A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to back the censure of Chase for allegedly supporting an insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
The 38th district covers all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell and Tazewell counties and the cities of Norton and Radford, as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
Republicans in Montgomery, Pulaski and Radford eligible to vote in Thursday's primary at the New River Valley Fairgrounds in Dublin must do so between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to information from the 38th Senate Legislative District Republican Committee.