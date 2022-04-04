Six to be interviewed for Roanoke City Council vacancy

Six people picked from a list of 16 will be interviewed by Roanoke City Council today as the process to fill a vacant council seat continues.

The following six candidates will be interviewed by council beginning at 3 p.m.: Suzanne Osborne (3 p.m.); Kiesha Preston (3:30 p.m.); Anita Price (4 p.m.); Luke Priddy (4:30 p.m.); Kevin Berry (5 p.m.); and Raekwon Moore (5:30 p.m.).

Price will be the only former member of council to be interviewed among several who applied.

Council will appoint someone to fill the vacant seat of former member Robert Jeffrey Jr. through the end of this year. There will be a special election on the Nov. 8 ballot for city voters to decide who will fill the remaining two years of Jeffrey's term starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Jeffrey vacated his seat when he was convicted of a felony embezzlement charge last month.

