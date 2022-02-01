Southwest Virginia congressional candidate talks about altercation in Texas

Bumps along the campaign trail during a trip to Texas last week have not derailed Kimberly Lowe’s Republican bid for U.S. Congress in Virginia’s Ninth District, she said this week.

“I’m getting attacks from the left and the right,” said Lowe, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. “So I must be doing something right.”

Accusations of assault arose last Friday surrounding a scuffle involving Lowe and officials at the National Butterfly Center, a wildlife sanctuary located on the United States' southern border in Mission, Texas. The center has been a focus of right wing-based conspiracy theories, one claiming the center is involved in sex trafficking.

Video of the altercation previously available on Lowe's campaign social media was removed due to a police investigation which has since cleared her of wrongdoing, she said. Police in Texas did not respond to requests for an account of what happened at the sanctuary.

“I'm getting death threats and everything else from this crazy stuff,” Lowe said. “Press from everywhere has been contacting me.”

The resulting coverage in local and national media caused Lowe to be excluded from the We Stand America rally, a border security event that she drove from Virginia to attend with her children.

“They removed me from the event because of what I had done,” Lowe said. “What's cool is that shows I was making waves. I'm such a danger, because I was exposing the truth of what's happening.”

The event website said “illegals are beholden to their Marxist overlords,” and advertised among its speakers was former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI (and was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump), and the rock ‘n’ roll 2020 Republican candidate for president, Ted Nugent.

“It's obviously a political attack,” Lowe said of the Butterfly Center happenings. “That's just smoke and mirrors to detract from what's really happening at the border.”

Meanwhile, the Butterfly Center closed over the weekend for what it said were credible threats from the United We Stand rally.

As for her rejection from the three-day border security rally, Lowe said: “It tells me that those people are there for themselves, and not to save the country. They’re just there for their power, and they're not there for the right reasons.”

She said people coming to cross the United States' southern border represent a humanitarian problem that should receive bipartisan support.

"It's not a safe journey," Lowe said. "It's not humanitarian in any way, shape or form."

She said it is easier for people to cross into the United States illegally than it is for them to enter through legal methods.

"It's just allowing anybody to come into the country," Lowe said. "There has to be better immigration laws."

Lowe is running against Griffith in a race to be decided in a June primary. Griffith seeks his seventh term in Washington.

Through 2021, Griffith’s campaign fundraised about $278,000, whereas Lowe raised about $28,000, according to data made available Tuesday from the Virginia Public Access Project.

