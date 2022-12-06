Special prosecutor: no conspiracy in Pulaski County's Big Red Barn dispute

Documents provided by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, show no proof of a municipal government conspiracy to harm her embattled business in Pulaski County, according to the investigation of a special prosecutor.

An ongoing zoning dispute about an events venue owned by March has created tensions with Pulaski County, specifically County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

According to administrators in Pulaski County, The Big Red Barn at 4241 Lee Highway is operating without proper zoning permits. Meanwhile, March’s management said the venue, now listed for sale, has operated in legal standing.

As early as June 1, March alleged to Virginia State Police that Sweet, among others in Pulaski County local government, were complicit in a conspiracy to injure her trade or profession, according to a letter written to state police by Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester. It was Nester who was appointed as special prosecutor to investigate March’s complaint - an investigation first reported by Cardinal News.

After reviewing almost 50 pages of documentation from March, Nester wrote that there is obviously a disagreement between March and Pulaski County administration, centered around the zoning dispute at The Big Red Barn.

“It is clear to me the messages themselves have a coarse, churlish and, at times, an unprofessional tone,” Nester wrote. “However, having read through them on more than one occasion, I cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven, on the part of the Pulaski County officials to harm Ms. March’s business, reputation, etc. that would violate this statute.”

He said the code section about “conspiracy to injure another in trade or profession” has no application to the dispute between March and Pulaski County.

“The fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license, and any potential ramifications of operating without one may bring, is certainly not illegal and could in no way be viewed as a way to injure her reputation, business, etc,” Nester wrote.

The 1960-built Big Red Barn and its 10-acre property were listed for sale in October, at an asking price of $715,000. The property was last purchased for $400,000 in 2021, by a company owned by March, according to real estate records.

“While I have had this information and documentation for several weeks, I purposefully waited until after the recent general election to author this letter and provide an opinion,” Nester wrote. “The purpose behind this is because Ms. March is a duly elected member to the Virginia General Assembly and I did not want this letter or opinion to in any way be use for political gain by any individual or party that was on the ballot for election during this cycle.”

Sweet nor March could immediately be reached Tuesday.