State 7th House District: Kitts, Orlando aim for Democratic nomination

Tara Orlando and Derek Kitts will vie for the Democratic nomination on Tuesday in the race for the seat that Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, is leaving.
The winner will then face GOP nominee Marie March in the November general election.
The 7th District, a long-time Republican stronghold, covers parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties and all of Floyd County.
March, a Floyd County resident who owns two Christiansburg restaurants, comfortably won her three-way primary race in April after particularly strong showings in Floyd and Pulaski counties. The businesswoman is a self-avowed supporter of former President Donald Trump, a point that has helped her gain popularity.
Orlando’s and Kitts’ backgrounds bear some similarities, but also several differences.
Orlando has a background in farming, having previously spent a dozen years in South Carolina running a farm that serviced just over 50 restaurants in the nearby Charlotte area.
She has voiced support for some pro-agricultural initiatives.
The Floyd County resident has said that she views the local farming community as under-supported and untapped in terms of potential. She has said she wants to increase support for value-added options, or activities that go beyond just simply harvesting and selling crops and help create sustainability.
Among the issues Orlando considers of great importance are micro businesses and small farms.
“Often they are overlooked,” she wrote in an email. “Microbusinesses are amongst the largest employers of [Southwest Virginia]. I seek to empower them by finding grants that will facilitate their growth so they can expand, thus creating jobs.”
Currently, Orlando runs a small business specializing in skin care products and herbal teas. She also runs the nonprofit Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, which helps natives mostly from Latin America access services such as health care, housing and employment.
Orlando is also supportive of efforts to address “crumbling infrastructure” and the lack of broadband and cell phone services in many areas across the region.
“Lack of broadband and, in many places, lack of cell services created huge challenges during the pandemic,” she wrote. “Broadband needs to be a utility, not a luxury as it is a necessity.”
On the long-time GOP dominance in the 7th District, Orlando has said the issues she wants to tackle should be of concern to many in the area, regardless of partisan leanings. She looked back at the past few months of campaigning.
“The past three months campaigning have been very productive, specially when speaking with constituents that felt like their voices were not being heard,” Orlando wrote. “I also spoke with several Republicans that said they are very conservative and have never, ever voted for a Democrat, but I will be the first they will support.”
Kitts, too, runs a small business, the Fairlawn-based printing operation Virginia Blue Start Printing. Kitts is also in the midst of seeking a master’s in public administration from Virginia Tech.
Kitts, a Christiansburg resident, previously sought public office in 2016 when he unsuccessfully vied for the 9th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
Much of Kitts’ professional background was in the military. He spent over two decades in the Army, where he served three combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He received two Bronze Star medals and a Purple Heart, all for action in Iraq.
“I have a proven record of leadership. I think that speaks for itself,” Kitts said in reference to his time in the military.
Kitts is pushing for improvements to the region’s infrastructure, including expanding access to reliable broadband Internet. Kitts has said he sees some unique opportunities for the region with the expansion of broadband.
For example, Kitts said there are many jobs in Northern Virginia and other parts of the Commonwealth that can be done remotely. He said that can give Southwest Virginia the opportunity to capture several of those workers, whose monies will go farther in this part of the state. However, he said that potential scenario is unlikely without reliable internet.
On a related matter, Kitts said he’d like to help draw more small businesses to the region and explore the possibility of some tax break-related measures to help with that goal.
Even more specifically on infrastructure, Kitts said he’s also supportive of efforts to explore the possibility of widening Virginia 8, the road that directly connects Christiansburg to the town of Floyd. In addition to addressing long-existing safety issues, he said he also sees some greater economic opportunities with the improvement of that road.
Again, Kitts points to his leadership, a quality he described as key in governing.
“People who yell the loudest about the problems get noticed,” he said, but “I think true leadership is about solutions … who shows results, who is prepared for the leadership not for show. It’s about people’s lives, not entertainment.”
Voting Tuesday will occur at voters’ respective polls, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.