State 7th House District: Kitts, Orlando aim for Democratic nomination

Among the issues Orlando considers of great importance are micro businesses and small farms.

“Often they are overlooked,” she wrote in an email. “Microbusinesses are amongst the largest employers of [Southwest Virginia]. I seek to empower them by finding grants that will facilitate their growth so they can expand, thus creating jobs.”

Currently, Orlando runs a small business specializing in skin care products and herbal teas. She also runs the nonprofit Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, which helps natives mostly from Latin America access services such as health care, housing and employment.

Orlando is also supportive of efforts to address “crumbling infrastructure” and the lack of broadband and cell phone services in many areas across the region.

“Lack of broadband and, in many places, lack of cell services created huge challenges during the pandemic,” she wrote. “Broadband needs to be a utility, not a luxury as it is a necessity.”

On the long-time GOP dominance in the 7th District, Orlando has said the issues she wants to tackle should be of concern to many in the area, regardless of partisan leanings. She looked back at the past few months of campaigning.