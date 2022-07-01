State board to discuss 11 complaints about Volosin campaign sample ballot

The state Board of Elections will use a regularly scheduled meeting in August to discuss 11 complaints associated with Peter Volosin's campaign for Roanoke City Council, according to department spokeswoman Andrea Gaines.

The Virginia Department of Elections is still reviewing the complaints, according to Gaines.

"It has not yet been confirmed that all of the complaints are valid," she said by email.

Volosin was one of three winners of the Democratic primary for the council race June 21. Volosin has acknowledged that his campaign distributed a paper sample ballot lacking required language saying who paid for the flyer. Roanoke election officials brought the issue to his attention early on election day, he said. He called it a mistake and said it was corrected within hours.

Volosin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday about the confirmation of the number of complaints.

Andrew Cochran, Roanoke's director of elections and general registrar, said a second version of the sample ballot that was distributed to voters later during primary day also fell short of a disclosure requirement. Volosin said previously that no one notified him of that issue.

Cochran said the elections board, the department's regulatory body, has the authority to fine candidates under certain circumstances.

The discussion is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 16 in Senate room 3 of the Capitol.

